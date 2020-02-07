Advertisement

By Han Tan, FXTM market analyst

Asian stocks were mostly lower on Friday as the 3.7% increase in the past three days appears to have taken a breather and they have been unable to keep up with their US counterparts, which are at new record highs.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is still around 2% below its previous high of January 20 and US stock futures have been in the red. Meanwhile, most Asian currencies are weaker against the dollar as investors remain concerned about whether the Corona virus outbreak could affect the global economic outlook.

Safe harbors that keep watch

Despite the rise in stocks, the coast is not clear. Some investors still have concerns about the price development of safe haven systems.

Gold is still above the psychological level of $ 1,560 and has still risen more than 3% this year, while yields on 10-year US government bonds have dropped about 15% compared to the beginning of the year. Investors have good reason to remain cautious considering that the recovery in the global economy remains mixed and the risks to investors remain paramount.

Given the ongoing uncertainty about the outbreak of the corona virus, particularly its impact on the global economy, investors may be complacent about the severity of the overall toll, hoping that financial and fiscal support can remedy the situation.

While stocks may continue to be based on such hopeful sentiment, other assets such as Asian currencies and key commodities could better reflect economic fundamentals as the outbreak remains a major negative risk.

Dollar rises due to expected resilience in the US job market

The dollar index (DXY) rose to its highest level since October and hit 98.50 before easing as investors wait for US non-farm salary data in January. Markets currently predict that 165,000 new jobs will be added in the past month, building on the recent surge in US consumer sentiment and a return to US manufacturing expansion.

While the U.S. economy continues to demonstrate to the world that its foundations are strong enough to offset potential downside risks, this should serve as a platform for further dollar gains, with the DXY offering more leeway before entering overbought territory.

Oil is settling as investors hope for OPEC + to intervene

The Brent futures will be processed in the region around the mid-$ 50 range by June, according to the OPEC + Joint Technical Committee’s recommendation to cut production by 600,000 barrels a day through June.

Further cuts in OPEC + production may be the only thing that could help contain the drop in oil prices, especially if the outbreak of the coronavirus affects the Chinese economy more than expected.

Even if large oil producers intervene by reducing the supply, it remains to be seen to what extent this can compensate for the still uncertain decline in demand due to the outbreak of the corona virus, a riddle that could explain Oil’s upward trend.

