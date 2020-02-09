Advertisement

MNS chief Raj Thackeray speaks to party officials after a march from Marine Drive to Azad Maidan Sunday. | PTI Photo

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), spoke to Muslims in an aggressive, albeit incoherent, speech on Sunday, saying the community should live within the country’s laws and not “engage in activities that affect their status.” “.

Thackeray spoke at a rally in Azad Maidan, South Mumbai, that the Muslim community was no oneNatak (Drama) “like the MNS” would take over on their own game “.

“Why did the Muslims keep one? Morcha (a meeting) some time ago? What was the reason for this effort? What message did you want to convey? Thackeray asked. “This Morcha Today is the answer to that Morcha, From now on it will be a stone for a stone and a sword for a sword. ”

“No other country gives you (Muslims) so much freedom,” he added. “Don’t destroy what you have.”

The venue of the rally was an exhibition of saffron. Thackeray wanted to call himself the true heir to his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who was known as “Hindu Hriday Samrat” for his Hindutva venture. His push in this direction seems to have intensified since Shiv Sena, currently led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, has teamed up with Congress to form the state government.

MNS members traveled from all over Maharashtra to attend the rally. A large number of BJP activists were also present in Azad Maidan, sources said.

A confused speech

However, Thackeray’s speech was coherent and alternated between attacks on Indian Muslims and attacks from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He addressed various aspects of the Citizenship Change Law (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the country needed strict laws to ban illegal Muslim immigrants. According to him, about two million Bangladeshi Muslims live in India.

“My country is not a Dharamshala,” he said. “The Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants should be driven out of this country. The central government should implement both laws very strictly. “

At the same time, Thackeray interviewed the Modi government and asked whether laws like the CAA would be introduced to distract attention from the dire economic situation.

The MNS chief then said that there were “no attacks” on Indian Muslims. “These Muslims are part of our country, so there have been no attacks against them. The attacks were directed against the illegal Muslim immigrants in this country, ”he said without going into detail about the attacks.

Thackeray made it clear that he was adopting the Hindutva story and struck Hindus “because they only thought about their religious roots during the riots”.

“Hindus only wake up after unrest,” he said. “Then candlelight marches take place. Then they wait for other events to take place and candlelight marches to take place. ”

Nothing new at the MNS boss’s booth: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesman Manisha Kayande said there was nothing new at the MNS chief’s booth. “Let’s see how long his new booth will last. Even changing the color of your flag doesn’t change the ideology. The question is, what is the ideology of MNS? She said in an interaction with the media.

BJP opposition leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, also questioned Thackeray’s statement “stone by stone and sword by sword” and asked for clarification. “If people have peaceful demonstrations under the law, what’s wrong?” Darekar asked at a press conference. “You have the right to express your views.”

Darekar, a former MNS leader, defected to the BJP before the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

