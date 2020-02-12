Advertisement

All four prosecutors who filed against Roger Stone, a long-time confidant of President Donald Trump, abandoned the case after the Department of Justice considered reducing Stone’s recommended sentence to seven to nine years.

Deputy U.S. attorney Aaron Zelinsky filed his resignation letter with a judge on Tuesday and will leave Washington, DC to return to his previous job with the U.S. attorney in Maryland. Zelinsky was part of Robert Müller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Another prosecutor in the case, Jonathan Kravis, resigned from the case and served as a U.S. attorney. In a message to the judge, Kravis said that “he no longer represents the government on the matter.”

A third prosecutor in the case, Special Assistant to Attorney Adam Jed, also resigned from the case on Tuesday evening in a formal withdrawal letter. Prosecutor Michael Marando is also said to have resigned.

On Monday, U.S. prosecutors asked judge Amy Berman Jackson to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses. Stone was found guilty in November of allegations related to his efforts to avoid the President’s embarrassment at investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to prosecutors, a seven to nine-year sentence for Stone would “send the message that tampering with a witness, obstruction of the judiciary, and lies in a congressional investigation into matters of critical national importance are not frivolous crimes. “

A Justice Department official spoke to Fox News, saying the Ministry was “shocked” at the prosecutor’s request.

“The department was shocked to see the condemnation recommendation in the Stone case file last night,” the DOJ official told Fox News. “The conviction recommendation was not what the department had been told.”

The unnamed source added, “The department sees seven to nine years as extreme, exaggerated, and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s crimes.”

Trump criticized the prosecutor’s recommendation early Tuesday morning:

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump wrote.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2020.

