Many a career in the Trump administration has been imploded after a destructive missive of the Twitter account of the president. But for Attorney General William Barr it was a congratulatory tweet by Donald J. Trump – not a critical one – who confused his office this week.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that got completely out of hand and might not even have been brought,” the president wrote on Wednesday, the day after the Department of Justice issued the recommendations of his own lawyers overwritten and reduced the amount of prison time it would seek for Trump ally Roger Stone.

The four DOJ lawyers who prosecuted the case against Stone, a Trump counselor convicted of charges, including witnessing tampering and lying to investigators in a case resulting from the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, had an original sentence of up to nine years recommended. Trump tweeted that their recommendation was “terrible and very unfair” and within a few hours the leadership of DoJ intervened and said they recommended three to four years instead, forcing the four lawyers to stop.

related stories

The latest scandal to hit the Justice Department, strengthened and exacerbated by Trump’s ongoing commentary on social media, has renewed long-standing questions about President Barr’s independence and the extent to which Trump’s views can influence decisions at DOJ.

Although the Ministry of Justice is nested within the executive branch, presidents and advocates-general have traditionally put a lot of effort into ensuring that there is no appearance of inappropriate political influence on prosecution decisions. As president, Trump has often tested those limits, perhaps most visible by openly putting pressure on his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and swearing at his refusal of the Special Investigator’s Russian investigation. When Barr was confirmed in February 2019 for the position to replace Sessions, many Democrats hoped that he would be a strong institutionalist who would resist Trump’s attack on DOJ cases.

But in the course of his first year at work, Barr has instead emerged as a staunch defender of the president, who has made a series of decisions that have protected Trump at key moments in his presidency and the appearance of political independence have eroded in the department.

Now Barr is asked to testify to Congress about his actions. The House Judiciary Committee announced on Wednesday that Barr will appear the following month and write in a letter to the Attorney General that his “behavioral pattern in legal matters concerning the President … gives rise to serious concern”, including in the Stone conviction.

Ministry of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that the decision to ignore the sentencing recommendations was taken Monday evening, before Trump’s tweet. She said that DOJ had not consulted the White House about the decision and that Barr was not aware of Trump’s views before the department made a decision. She did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Receive our Political Newsletter. Sign up to receive the most important political stories of the day from Washington and beyond.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

Whether Trump ever spoke directly to the department or not, Barr “should isolate these prosecutors from the president,” said Peter Zeidenberg, a former federal prosecutor. “He should say … notwithstanding the personal feelings of the president, these matters are all handled professionally, not based on the whims of the president.”

“It really affects the reputation of the department,” says Zeidenberg.

Top democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate leader Chuck Schumer, have already called for investigation into the ordeal. And while the Republicans have largely remained silent or defended the processes of the Ministry of Justice, senior Democratic officials from the past have also weighed in with dismay. “Do not underestimate the danger of this situation: the political staff in the DOJ involve themselves improperly in cases involving political allies of the president,” tweeted Eric Holder, former Attorney General under President Obama. “This has an impact on the rule of law and respect for it. Unknown.”

The House Judiciary Committee also asked Barr to testify about “the establishment of a new” trial “in the Justice Department, with which Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani” can provide you with information about the political rivals of the President through the Ministry of Justice. . “

Spotlight story

What’s in a name? Why the formal name of the WHO for the new coronavirus disease matters

The World Health Organization and public health experts agree that COVID-19 is the best name for the disease

On Monday, Barr acknowledged that there was an “intake process” to evaluate the information Giuliani had gathered from Ukrainian sources about former vice-president Joe Biden and his family, a central issue in the investigation of deposition against Trump. But, Barr said, the Justice Department has an “obligation to have an open door for anyone who wants to provide us with information they find relevant.”

Not everyone agrees. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat and one of the House charge in the Senate process that ended last week, wrote a letter to Barr expressing “serious concern” about the trial and writing: “Any official relationship between Mr. Giuliani and the Department raises serious questions about conflicts of interest – both for the Department in general and for you in particular. “

Earlier, Barr also said that he believes that the FBI investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia was “based on the thinnest suspicions that … were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” and that he believes that ” espionage “took place on Trump’s campaign. When Mueller submitted his final report to Barr last year, Barr decided that Trump had not impeded the right, although Mueller had explicitly refused to reach that conclusion. In a press conference in April 2019 about the conclusion of the report, Barr went beyond the language in the report, following Trump’s own sentence by saying several times that there was “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The involvement with the Stone conviction is only the latest scandal to remove the meticulously cultivated reputation of the Ministry of Justice as apolitical, Zeidenberg says. “It’s just that easy to destroy. You can have a thousand cases that are handled properly, and then you have this kind of fiasco and you destroy all that work.”

Write to Tessa Berenson at [email protected]

.