SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Chante Stonewall achieved a career high of 29 points and got 10 rebounds to lead the 14th DePaul to 86-76 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half when the Blue Demons (22-3, 12-1 Big East) gained a 50-40 lead.

The pirates (15-9, 8-5) reduced the lead to three goals in the fourth quarter and were within one point after a 3-pointer from Mya Jackson and a bucket from Jasmine Smith with a six-minute lead. Deja Church and Dee Bekelja replied with three consecutive hands, and Seton Hall couldn’t get closer than five after that. Kelly Campbell has made four free throws for the last lead in the last 23 seconds.

Sonya Morris ended with 14 points and nine rebounds, Church had 13 points, Lexi Held 12 and Campbell 11 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson scored 19 points from the bank for the pirates, who fired like DePaul, but gave up 16 offensive rebounds to create a 16-1 deficit on second chance points. Shadeen Samuels added 18 points and Desiree Elmore had 13 points, seven setbacks and six assists.

