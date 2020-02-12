Idiotic conservatives did the idiotic thing this week, shouting “Racism!” In response to an old tape by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg who defended stop-and-frisk, one of the measures that took New York City’s murder rates to Mayberry’s level lowered. They weren’t ironic.

In the 2015 volume, Bloomberg made it clear that the police should question about 95 percent of young male minorities if “95 percent of the murders and victims are young male minorities” – as is the case in New York.

To stop the crime, he said, “deploy many police officers where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

Bloomberg went on to explain that searching young black and brown men for minor crimes generally leads to guns being kept off the streets: “And the way you get the guns out of the hands of children is to get them throwing it against the wall and searching it. And then they start saying, “Oh, I don’t want to get caught.” So don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home. “

Does anyone with a working frontal lobe disagree? Mayor Rudy Giuliani pursued the crazy idea that police officers search children in areas of high crime for minor crimes like turnstile jumping, and lowered the murder rate from more than 2,000 a year to about 600. Nobody thought it could possibly be lower – and then brought Bloomberg murders to unfathomable 300 a year.

Giuliani and Bloomberg have done more for young minorities than all living Democrats combined. In New York City alone, at least 20,000 more black men live than the brilliant ideas of previous governments (and the New York Times) to fight crime.

If the liberal elites aren’t pursuing a secret plan to reduce the black population by allowing young black men to kill each other (that would be a great movie by Jordan Peele!), Stop-and-frisk is not something for which have to apologize.

Guess what? Bloomberg apologized for it. He started his presidential campaign by refusing his signature service to please a handful of black activists and many white liberals. For this he deserves contempt for all people of good will.

Why not attack him for the bad apology? Is Bloomberg sorry to have saved so many black lives? Is it incomprehensible to become a democrat? Is he a cowardly coward? Can we trust something he says?

But small-diameter conservatives did what they always did: Give up winning a war to land a quick strike in a battle. They called Bloomberg’s earlier, logically insurmountable point “RACIST!”

Great, so conservatives are now taking on the absolutely worst aspect of liberalism – to call everything “racist”.

As I wrote in 2016, when these media went through their four-year demand that Republican presidential candidate David “reject” Duke, these “racism” orgies never have anything to do with blacks. It is part of the Fabulous White People competition where blacks are the chips.

If anything, the urge to call other people “racist” has grown ever stronger, so I quote myself:

“Sad people with meaningless lives are suddenly empowered to judge other people. I hit you in black yesterday. I’ll hit you on women today. This makes them feel superior to other people, especially other whites. It’s not about racism, sexism, homophobia, etc .; It is only a self-realization movement for people with emotional problems. “

Why do conservatives jump into this game? For the tiny pleasure of shooting a cheap shot at Bloomberg, they advocate the idea that anyone who 1) understands the basics of math and 2) is against gun crime is a “racist”.

All of our public dialogue will soon be nothing more than white people who call each other “racist” as if we were caught up in an eternal democratic presidential debate.

At the New Hampshire debate last Friday evening, Tom Steyer – hedge fund manager and hero to black people everywhere – Joe Biden repeatedly pounded on a “racist” remark by Senator Dick Harpootlian of South Carolina, a Biden supporter.

“One of the leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign in South Carolina,” said Steyer, “made racist comments about someone associated with our campaign.” Steyer then repeatedly asked Biden to “reject” the remark and the man who made it. “Be on the right side,” he pleaded.

The story: Harpootlian had tweeted that another South Carolina democrat, state legislature Jerry Govan, switched his support from Biden to Steyer after receiving “nearly $ 50,000” from the Steyer campaign. Call Steyer “Mr. Money bags, “Harpootlian concluded,” that happens when billionaires get involved … You don’t have to convince anyone, they just buy them. “

I put together a group of black judges to rule on Harpootlian’s racism. Your answer is: Read on. Come to the racism part.

No it is! Govan is black, so it’s “racist” to point out that Steyer paid him $ 50,000 and got his approval.

I would have gone with “anti-Semitic” myself, but what do I know? I think I’ll ask the conservative “racism” fighters!