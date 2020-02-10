Advertisement

It was subsequently decided to raise the issue of the SC / ST reservation in both chambers of Parliament on Monday.

New Delhi: Days after opposition and finance ministers broke out over Rahul Gandhi’s apology, as demanded by EU minister Harshvardhan, the former congressional president urged his congressmen to refrain from “emotional” protests in the house and to abide to keep well thought out strategies before stirring up.

At a meeting of party members in the morning, Mr. Gandhi asked them to pick up a specific topic, formulate an appropriate strategy, and then protest in-house, sources in the newspaper said.

Problems broke out in Lok Sabha on Friday when Mr. Hashvardhan asked Mr. Gandhi to apologize for a remark he made earlier this week against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally.

Within minutes of being asked, MPs from both cash registers and the opposition faced each other as if on a battlefield and almost got hit. It all started when the Union Minister read the apology. The congressman from Virudhnagar, Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, jumped into the fountain and moved towards the minister, but was stopped by BJP deputies headed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the emperor of the country.

When both sides almost collapsed, Ernakulum Congressman Kerala Hibi Eden was seen as a peacemaker and led Mr. Tagore out of close combat. However, the ruling party apologized to both Mr. Tagore and Mr. Gandhi for attempting to attack the Union minister.

