California law requires fifth, seventh, and ninth grade students to be tested for fitness, but Governor Gavin Newsom plans to suspend this law for three years to determine whether the tests expose children to “physical disgrace, bullying, and discrimination based on gender identity” can. and this body mass index measures only for men and women.

Politico reported on Newsom’s plan:

During a three-year hiatus from the test, the California Department of Education consulted experts in fitness, adaptive sports, gender identity, and students with disabilities regarding “the purpose and conduct of the physical performance test.”

H. D. Newsom’s Treasury spokesman Palmer said the move was due to complaints from parents that the test was discriminatory for students with disabilities and non-binary students because it included a body mass index screening that was only male or female options.

Palmer also pointed out studies showing that BMI screenings play a role in body shame and bullying.

“Eliminating myths, breaking down stereotypes and improving the school environment are one way California is working to keep all students safe and healthy. This is in line with the governor’s commitment to a California that respects all students “Palmer said in the Politico report. “Given the extensive research into the effects of bullying on transgender and special education students, it is important to take this break at this time of suspension and decide whether the current test can be changed or whether a new assessment should be developed.”

California has required a fitness test since 1996.

Politico cited a study from last year that showed that fitness tests “have little impact on student attitudes despite the debate over their effectiveness.”

The website that explains the tests reveals the idea behind the test to help children be active and, in turn, healthier:

The test consists of six parts, which have a certain level of fitness to prevent illnesses that can be attributed to inactivity. The Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is a comprehensive, health-related battery of tests for students in California.

The State Board of Education called the FITNESSGRAM® a PFT for students in public schools in California. The test results can be used by students, teachers and parents.

The FITNESSGRAMM® consists of six fitness areas: aerobic capacity, abdominal strength and endurance, upper body strength and endurance, body extension strength and flexibility, body composition and flexibility.

Politico reports that California school districts report the results tests to the state and that, according to the latest data from the California Department of Education, approximately 60 percent of the state’s students tested are in the “healthy fitness zone” when it comes to aerobic capacity.

