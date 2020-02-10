Advertisement

Illustration: Arindam Mukherjee | The pressure

New Delhi: In front of the Ravidas camp slum in the state capital, the election campaigns are in full swing: cars with flags and loudspeakers are moving across the streets, persuading voters to vote for their party, women with sashes marching through the streets, and filling cracks in the narrow gorges with a fresh layer of cement.

But for two families in the slum, government efforts are no longer important – their sons are sent to the gallows and no one has stopped helping them.

These are the families of Vinay Sharma (26) and Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), two of the four convicts on death row who raped, tortured and murdered a 23-year-old medical student on December 16, 2012, as well as the mother of Mukesh Singh, the third convict, used to live here. She spends most of her time in her hometown of Rajasthan.

“We are on the one hand and the government on the other,” Pawan’s father Harilal Gupta told ThePrint and struggled to hold back the tears. “Maybe it would make survival easier if someone were with us.”

Campaigns outside the Ravidas camp. | Photo: Urjita Bharadwaj / ThePrint

The gruesome nature of the crime and the fact that it happened in the country’s capital catapulted the case into the mainstream media and was quickly described as the most horrific rape case India had seen recently. The death claims on the perpetrators rose almost immediately. Asha Devi, the woman’s mother, became the face of a struggle against a system of ineffective governance for women, patriarchy, and gender-based violence. That also made her the face of public opinion.

“I will only be happy on the day the convicts are hanged,” she said in an interview with PTI last week.

On the other hand, the families of the convicts deal with the possible executions of their sons and learn firsthand how serious the death penalty is. The issue of two death sentences suddenly brought this possibility closer; The prayers have taken on new zeal and visits to prison are more urgent. The shock of her sons’ punishments has left her with suffering, stress-related deaths in her families and a bitter feeling of betrayal over the years.

“We are mothers too. She (Asha) says that she is a mother fighting for her daughter, and what happened to her daughter is wrong. Nobody denies it. But is she the only mother? Don’t our voices have the right to be heard? “Said Vinay’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, to ThePrint.

“The media were one-sided about the whole thing. Our poverty is what damned us, and that’s why our voices have been erased. “

Coping when your son is on death row

Inside the slum, Pawan Kumar Gupta’s family of three – his father, sister, and mother – live in a room that is approximately 10 by 8 feet tall. A bed occupies half of the room, a sink and a kitchen take up the space of a corner. On the left is a small shrine with fresh incense and an apple for the gods. It is the only private place for the family that no one has access to.

“Our neighbors talked behind our backs … The media followed us to later twist our words. Our son was irrevocably disparaged. We don’t leave anyone behind this door, not for any reason, “said Gupta’s mother.

In the years since the case became known in 2012, Gupta’s mother developed a steady stream of diseases in addition to the limp with which she was born. She now suffers from thyroid problems, high blood pressure, an imbalance in blood sugar levels and anxiety that she did not have before the fall.

In Vinay Sharma’s house, just a few meters away, his father and 19-year-old sister contracted diabetes in 2013 shortly after he was sentenced by a local court.

“If I don’t take my medication for a very long time, I’m taken straight to the intensive care unit. The doctors told me it was stressful,” said the 19-year-old, who did not want to be named.

“Not the biggest or worst case”

The impact of the death penalty on the families of those who have been sentenced has not been adequately investigated in India. The Death Penalty India Report (2000-2013) states that while convicts are routinely sentenced to death, “there is no discussion about how to deal with the consequences of the state’s decision to punish”.

The families of the two convicts blame public perception and the “process of the media” for what they see as an attempt to suppress their voices and experiences in the ongoing debate about rape and its punishment in India.

Both families believe that their sons should be given the chance to reform instead of being hanged, but the sensational nature of the case and close public attention have weakened hopes.

“This was not the biggest or worst case of rape India has ever seen,” said Vinay’s sister. “It became the biggest and worst case of rape. The media got wind of it and it caught the public’s attention, and now it is said that these curtains will set a precedent for all rapists. But these four men are not the enemy of the public. The horrors of rape exist beyond them, ”she added.

She referred to the rape cases in Unnao and Kathua, two other high-profile cases that emerged in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In the former case, a former BJP-AMLA was sentenced to life in prison.

Gupta’s 17-year-old sister makes the same argument. “If the crime is the same, why should the time be different? Why are only these men hanged? The common denominator is that we all come from poor backgrounds and don’t have the money to buy the media. “

The death penalty report for India found that for several families, “the specter of death was slowly becoming part of their daily lives” and that their existence “was associated with helplessness and despair in no way able to help the prisoner in any meaningful way “.

In February 2013, Gupta’s youngest sister was ill at the age of 10 and lay in a corner of the room when the terrorist Afzal Guru was hanged. When the young girl heard the news of his execution, she died of shock when she thought of her brother’s plight, the family claims.

Gupta’s death will leave his mother with two children less and leave two daughters – the one who lives with them and the other who is married.

I hope for a miracle

The Ravidas camp, located between a medieval tomb and a 15th-century temple, is a Jhuggi-Jhopdi settlement that was founded in 1993. Although the slum and temple are named after Saint Ravidas of the Dalit Bhakti movement, it houses migrants of all castes.

Ravidas camp. | Photo: Urjita Bharadwaj / ThePrint

The upper caste sharmas live in a small neighborhood in a house on the first floor facing the tomb. The Guptas live just a few meters away on the ground floor right next to the Pradhan’s house. But the two families never meet to mourn together or to show solidarity.

“We don’t meet them. We are Pandits, Brahmins, so we talk to each other and to God about it. Only God can help us, nobody else,” said Sharma’s mother, denying that the families had ever known or spoken to each other.

“What’s the point of speaking to them? Only God can understand our pain. We don’t speak to anyone in this colony. You can ask around,” Gupta’s mother replied when asked.

Their only point of convergence is A. P. Singh, the lawyer who took on the convict’s case. On February 5, the Delhi Supreme Court ruled that all of the convicts held together and gave Gupta a week to seek all legal remedies in the case. Singh told ThePrint that his advice would do just that and presented a small stack of papers.

“These certified documents prove that Pawan was a minor at the time of the crime, but the fact is that the Delhi police tried to hide. They had a lot of leeway because they let a young person go, so they couldn’t admit that there were two teenagers at the time, ”he said.

The Supreme Court had previously dismissed the lawsuit. All other convicts have exhausted their legal ways, and only Gupta has to submit mercy and remedies to the court and the Indian president.

Aside from believing in their sons’ innocence, the families still hope that the verdict will be tempered.

When Sharma’s father collapsed, he took out a baby photo of Vinay and certificates he had received from prison for various successes and competitions. He knows that a miracle is needed: “God is our only consolation and he is now in God’s hands.”

Photo of Vinay Sharma as a child with his parents Photo: Urjita Bharadwaj / ThePrint

Gupta’s mother hugged her chest. “If he’s really wrong and hanged, our whole family will commit suicide. That’s it. He was my only son.”

