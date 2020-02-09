Advertisement

Heads of ATMs are struggling to catch up after Storm Ciara forced a series of games to be postponed in the Allianz Football League.

A groundman prepares Tyrone’s game against Kerry, which has been switched to Edendork GAC. Photo: INPHO / Bryan Keane

A damp pitch in O’Moore Park forced officials to break off Mike Qurike’s duel between Laois and Cavan, while the duel between Louth and Offaly, which was due to be held in Drogheda, also fell victim to the world.

The division 4 tie between Wicklow and Sligo in Aughrim was the third game drawn.

Given the effects of the promotion and relegation to the championship from the final ranking in Divisions 2 and 3, the GAA bosses will make sure that these games are played as quickly as possible. You might consider doing this next weekend, which is currently only a hurling program.

The matter is due to be discussed at a meeting of the Central Competition Control Committee on Monday.

The entire Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League program was stopped on Sunday morning, while some games in the Lidl National Football League – including all four games in the third division – were affected.

Details of all of these changes are expected to be released later this week.

