The storm Ciara hit the UK and Northern Europe with hurricane winds and heavy rains on Sunday. He stopped flights and trains and created floating seas that closed ports. Football games, farmers’ markets and cultural events were canceled when the authorities asked millions of people to stay in the house and not keep falling branches.

The storm, named by the British weather agency Met Office, brought massive gusts that reached 150 km / h in the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron and 150 km / h in the Welsh town of Capel Curig. A British Airways aircraft is believed to have been the fastest ever flight from New York to London due to the accelerated jet stream of a conventional airliner.

The violent winds propelled a Boeing 747-436 to complete the 3,500-mile transatlantic trip from New York to London in just 4 hours and 56 minutes. According to the flight data tracking website Flightradar24, they landed 102 minutes earlier and reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour. Two Virgin Airlines flights also roared across the Atlantic, with all three flights exceeding the previous Subsonic record from New York to London of 5 hours and 13 minutes, Flightradar24 reported.

Storm surges have dissolved on the beaches and on the rocks and in the cement docks. The Met Office issued 190 flood warnings and urged people not to try to drive flooded streets. Residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in north-west England fought to protect their homes when the Eden River burst its banks.

Three people were injured after a pub roof partially collapsed in the city of Perth in central Scotland on Saturday evening.

Waves crash over the harbor and a lighthouse when storm Ciara hits Newhaven on the south coast of England on Sunday 9 February 2020. Trains, flights and ferries have been canceled and weather warnings issued across the UK and Northern Europe as the storm hits the region with the winds expected to reach hurricane levels.

Matt Dunham / AP

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, while almost 20 other passengers have to expect considerable delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wiring and dirty train tracks with broken branches and other waste, including a family trampoline.

London’s Heathrow Airport and several airlines combined their flights on Sunday to reduce the number of flights canceled by high winds. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Lufthansa Airlines announced that there would be numerous cancellations and delays starting on Sunday afternoon, which would run at least until Tuesday morning. The airline plans to continue the long-haul flights at its main location in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm.

Brussels Airport also experienced delays and cancellations.

Two huge harbors on either side of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, stopped operating in the midst of high waves. Ferries have been canceled everywhere in the region, including in the turbulent Irish and North Seas.

According to the bridge’s website, the Humber Bridge in Northern England was also completely shut down for the second time in history.

Queen Elizabeth II did not visit the church in Sandringham due to high winds.

A cow was spotted on a main road in southern England after strong winds blew fences.

A flooded street is seen after Storm Ciara rains in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, UK on February 9, 2020.

Reuters

In addition to the weather problems, heavy snowfall was forecast for Monday in some parts of the UK.

In Ireland, an estimated 10,000 homes, farms and businesses have had their electricity turned off. The national weather agency Met Éireann warned that a combination of high tide, high seas and stormy conditions, particularly in the west and northwest, has created a significant risk of coastal flooding.

In northern France, too, strong winds knocked out the electricity. The Paris authorities warned residents and tourists to stay in the house for their own safety. Parks and cemeteries in Lille and the surrounding towns were closed when strong winds cracked heavy branches. Open air markets closed early.

Luxembourg and the German city of Cologne announced that all schoolchildren could stay at home on Monday to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.

In Germany, where the storm is known as “Sabine”, the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to particularly vulnerable destinations, including Emden and Norddeich in north-western Germany, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.

“We have learned from previous storms that it is better not to bring trains to critical regions at all,” said Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauss. “We want to avoid trains getting stuck between the stations.”

Teams of railroad workers fanned out chainsaws to remove fallen trees that blocked the tracks.

In Denmark, meteorologists warned of possible hurricane winds late Sunday and flights from Copenhagen were canceled. The Danish authorities warned motorists against crossing large bridges, including the Great Belt Bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Denmark.

A man walks his dog while waves crash against the dam in Saltcoats, Scotland, UK, on ​​February 9, 2020.

EDDIE KEOGH / REUTERS

The storm was also to hit the coast of southern Norway and hit the southern and western parts of Sweden.

In the world of sports, dozens of soccer games, horse racing, rugby games, and other events have been canceled, including the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham. A 10 km run in London with an estimated 25,000 participants was also canceled.

For safety reasons, the Dutch football association canceled all games in the top league on Sunday, as did the two largest football leagues in Belgium, the Jupiler Pro League and the Proximus League. A German soccer league game between title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was also canceled.

In the Netherlands, an intrepid group of cyclists took advantage of the wild conditions to take part in the Dutch championships in headwind cycling.

The participants drove an 8.5 km course along the coast of the southern province of Zeeland, using only simple bicycles without gears, light frames or handlebars. Blown by the wind, blinded by the sand of the nearby beaches, the cyclists tried to stay upright.

“I survived, but it’s very difficult,” said 56-year-old Hans Deting, whose right hand is dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

“This is one thing with a bucket list,” said driver Edwin van Gaalen as he leaned against his handlebar and gasped after he was done.

Eventually the storm winds got too strong for the event. The organizers ended the race early after 250 of the 300 drivers had finished the race.

