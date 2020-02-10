Advertisement

Heavy winds and heavy rains claimed at least five lives in Northern Europe on Monday when Storm Ciara interrupted travel, landed hundreds of flights, flooded roads and left large areas without electricity.

In one of the most violent storms in the region for years, one man died and another went missing in southern Sweden when their boat collapsed.

Mytholmroyd in Northern England was flooded after the Calder River broke its banks Photo: AFP / Oli SCARFF

In Slovenia, a 52-year-old man died on Monday when a tree fell on his car while traveling in the northeast of the country.

In southern Poland, in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a 40-year-old woman and her young daughter were murdered by a roof that was torn away by the storm winds, police in Zakopane said.

Northern France is on the alert, people are advised to avoid the coast due to possible storms. Photo: AFP / Fred TANNEAU

The London police said on Monday that a man was killed in his car on Sunday when a tree fell on a highway southwest of the capital.

In western Germany, falling trees seriously injured three people: two women in Sarrebruck – one of whom was in critical condition – and a 16-year-old boy in Paderborn.

And in the Czech Republic, a man was injured by a falling tree. Winds up to 180 kilometers (110 miles) per hour left 100,000 without power, even falling over from a truck.

Warnings for strong winds and storm tides for Western Europe, from 1400 GMT on 9 February Photo: AFP / Valentina BRESCHI

The storm has hit the region since the weekend.

Storm Ciara has brought hurricane winds and torrential rains, causing transport disruption in Northern Europe Photo: ANP / Catrinus van der VEEN

It caused extensive flooding in England, flowed to 130,000 homes in northern France and caused havoc with air, train, and road traffic in various countries.

Waves hit Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England Photo: AFP / GLYN KIRK

The storm provided power for 35,000 households in Northern Austria on Monday.

It forced more than 700 flights in four German cities – Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf and Cologne – to cancel.

In the Netherlands about 220 flights were canceled at Schiphol on Monday morning, the third busiest airport in Europe, most destined for other European cities. Sunday never left around 240.

Great Britain and Ireland were beaten by howling wind and flooded with heavy rainy Sunday when Storm Ciara left their homes without power, wiped out sporting events and disrupted journeys in northwestern Europe. Photo: AFPTV / Paul BARKER

And after one of the major flood barriers was closed when the storm approached Sunday evening, the Dutch police reported more than 600 kilometers of traffic jams on Monday.

Tiny Luxembourg has canceled the school classes and in the Belgian capital Brussels the morning rush hour traffic stopped due to stagnation and flooding.

Great Britain is on the alert for heavier weather and 170 flood warnings remain in force Photo: AFP / Paul ELLIS

In the German city of Frankfurt, the wind threw a crane on the roof of the cathedral and caused great damage.

In France, 90,000 houses of the 130,000 houses that had had a power failure the day before were still without power.

Ciara described British newspapers and the Met Office of the country on Monday as “the storm of the century” in terms of the extent of the destruction it brought about.

And with Office meteorologist Alex Burkill warned: “While Storm cleans Ciara, this does not mean that we are entering a quieter period of the weather.

“There are no snowstorms.”

In northern England, the West Yorkshire towns of Hebden Bridge and neighboring Mytholmroyd were the hardest hit by the storm, as floods flooded cars and cut power to tens of thousands.

More than 170 flood warnings remained in force on Monday.

Much of the initial damage and disruption was along the coastline of Northern Europe.

Channel ferry services between the southern English port of Dover and Calais in northern France were resumed on Monday morning after being stopped Sunday.

An entire Belgian offshore wind farm was shut down because powerful gusts of wind caused the turbines to stop automatically for safety reasons.

And the Oresund bridge between Denmark and Sweden was closed for a few hours.

The weather also played a major role in the European sports calendar, canceling top football matches in Belgium, England, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

But there was an advantage for passengers flying British Airways from New York to London.

The storm helped the flight end in the sub-sonic flight record time of 4 hours 56 minutes, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

