Advertisement

Posted on Feb 7, 2020 / 12:04 PM EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 12:20 EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Advertisement

A storm in northern New Jersey and southern New York is rapidly increasing and causing chaos in central New York.

snow

Rates this morning were as high as 3-4 “an hour! There were even a few

Thunderstorm in the southern animal.

The worst of this storm and the most intense snowfall rate are now behind us shortly after noon. This storm will spread further north and east towards New England late Friday, bringing heavy rainfall.

By midday, the majority of the CNY had collected an average of 6 to 8 inches of snow. We are on the right track with our forecast of 8 to 12 inches for the center of New York until midnight.

Snowfall reports from weather observers and the National Weather Service from Friday morning to noon.

Forecast storm total until midnight Friday night.

But were

Not finished with the snow yet.

The rest

in the afternoon there is still snow, but it does not fall at 2-3 inches per hour. The

During the day, the snowfall definitely subsides and tapers to lighter snow. Expect

the lighter snow continues to commute in the evening.

But what

the wind is not quiet That begins to rise in the northwest. So,

Blowing snow and blowing snow become the subject of evening commuting.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The wind remains stormy Friday night with gusts over 20 miles per hour. The snow slowly tapers and swirls later on Friday evening at the beginning of Saturday. An additional coating on 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected during the night and the roads remain at least somewhat smooth.

This

strong storm also brings in some really cold air. The temperatures will go down

overnight in the teenage and single digit numbers.

THE WEEKEND:

snow

Lovers, have fun !! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy everything

this fresh snow.

Do

sure you really bundle Saturday. Daily highs will have difficulty getting too far

in the teenagers. Fortunately, there is not much wind to deal with.

Morning thunderstorms and light lake effect snow should subside on Saturday afternoon.

We have just enough light on Saturday night so some places might flirt if they drop below zero on Sunday morning! We should ricochet off in the afternoon with heights in the lower 30’s. There is even a quick system that drives across the southern plain to give us light snow during the day.

Advertisement