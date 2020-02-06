Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. >> A powerful winter storm today swept the deep south with strong winds, rain and floods in which two people died and more were injured in a dozen states. Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people out of cars that got stuck in high tide, but could not reach a person whose vehicle disappeared into a rain-swollen creek.

The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that flooded waterways across the Appalachian region. Afternoon tornado watches were in force for a huge stretch of southeast, from the Florida Panhandle to southeast Virginia.

In Harlan County, Kentucky, two mobile homes were floating away while dozens of families were being evacuated amid rising water, the authorities said.

Advertisement

“It’s a very bad situation that gets worse with the hour,” said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley. He said about 20 people found shelter in Harlan Baptist Church after they were taken from their homes.

The rain continued to fall over a path of shattered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana to Virginia. School districts canceled classes state after state as the weather rolled on.

One person was killed and another was injured when high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the city of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The wind left the roadsides in that area strewn with pieces of plywood and insulation, broken trees and turned metal. The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.

A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near the city of Fort Mill, the authorities said. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved, said Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller. The office of the York County coroner did not release the driver’s name.

In Pickens, Mississippi, the ceiling collapsed and furniture flew around Emma Carter’s 64-year-old mobile home, but she considers herself happy after surviving another apparent tornado. A crew of weather personnel also went there to study the damage.

Carter, her two daughters and two grandsons were in the house when the strongest wind hit Wednesday afternoon. Her grandson, DeMarkus Sly, 19, told everyone to lie flat and cover their heads while aluminum plates from nearby structures penetrated their homes.

“We are blessed that no one has been injured, that no one has been killed,” Carter said.

In the meantime, floods forced the rescuers to stop their search for a vehicle that disappeared with a person in it at Buck’s Pocket State Park in northern Alabama.

“When the car started shifting because of the water, we noticed what seemed like an arm,” witnessed Kirkland Follis, who called 911, WHNT-TV said. Eight agencies responded, but the vehicle disappeared quickly on Wednesday and the water was too dangerous for divers to search, the station reported.

Authorities begged motorists in many places to drive where they cannot see the sidewalk.

Tree limbs and fences were toppled when a confirmed tornado hit the Helena suburb of Birmingham, officials said, and some roads and parking lots were covered with flood water. The streets in the center also flowed close to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A yellow taxi was abandoned early in Thursday on a driveway in Birmingham.

Anyone who lives near rivers and lakes in the Tennessee Valley must prepare for the rapidly changing water levels, said James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Forecast Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He said the TVA manages the water level behind 49 dams to prevent major flooding, but with half a foot of rain already falling and more expected next week, the agency may need to release water downstream.

In Kentucky, the provinces of Harlan, Bell and Knox, the states of emergency were declared. Bell’s Judge-Executive Albey Brock said that heavy rain showers swept roads and led to rock slides and water rescues.

In Georgia, a tree crashed on the highway in Dunwoody, north of Atlanta, cracking a car but causing no serious injury, the authorities said. Huge trees fallen over and broken in the northwestern Gordon County of the state, a house broken and roofs of outbuildings blowing.

Students were told to hide in place while tornado warnings were in effect on the suburbs of Atlanta and at the University of Georgia in Athens. Children in the Lawrenceville area were huddled in school corridors as the weather broke.

In South West Virginia, nursing home residents were asked to stay indoors after a road that led directly to the facility during heavy rainfall.

The airport in North Carolina’s largest city evacuated a control tower and advised people to take refuge because of a tornado warning. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, however, said in a tweet that an inspection of the airport showed no damage.

More than 186,000 homes and businesses had no power in the south, according to poweroutage.us, and the rain was expected to continue until Friday in much of the region. Temperatures dropped more than 15 degrees in places as a front passed.

In Blountstown, Florida, Ladona Kelley waited in her darkened house after being woken up early by strong gusts of wind. The heavy rainfall predicted for the area had yet to arrive, giving cause for concern that damaged houses from Hurricane Michael could again be submerged.

“The wind is already very strong and the storm has not even reached us,” she said.

Previously, the storm crashed four inches of snow along the Texas border with Mexico and caused dozens of highway accidents in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. In New Orleans, one person was hospitalized after scaffolding on a dozen cars outside the Four Seasons hotel building project had collapsed, while high winds shattered the glass on two revolving doors in the city center.

Advertisement