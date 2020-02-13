Strava for iOS has been updated today with improved HealthKit integration so users can import Apple Watch workouts into the Strava app.

Before today’s update, Strava users had to rely on third-party solutions such as the Healthfit app to exchange training sessions between Apple and Strava health records. Now you can import workouts recorded on the iPhone or “Apple Watch” directly into the app.

To enable the Apple Health import feature, users should go the settings in the Strava app and choose Applications, services and devices, Then select the health The app and all workouts recorded through Apple’s native app should be available for upload to Strava.

In addition, today’s update provides the ability to tailor user activity recorded on ‌iPhone‌. This is useful if GPS tracking has not been performed for too long. Summit members can now also view their heart rate, strength, and pace in segments based on degrees.

Strava: Run, Ride, Swim is a free download for “iPhone” and iPad, available on the App Store. Premium Strava membership costs $ 7.99 per month.