Every week, MobileSyrup shows some of the most notable films and TV shows that have recently appeared on Canadian streaming platforms.

This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave, and Netflix Canada. However, other streaming services such as Apple TV + and Disney + are mentioned if necessary.

In addition, we will highlight shows or films made in Canada that involve a prominent Canadian cast or crew and / or that were made in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Katy Keene

This Riverdale spin-off follows the strains and problems of Katy Keene, who is trying to become a fashion legend in New York City.

Katy Keene is based on the Archie comic character of the same name and stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Ashleigh Murray (return from Riverdale) and Julia Chan (Saving Hope).

CW / Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 1, 2020 (first episode, only on StackTV)

Genre: Comedy drama

Running time: 13 episodes (approx. 44 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: 82 percent

Here you can stream Katy Keene. Note that you need a StackTV subscription for $ 11.99 / month in addition to an Amazon Prime subscription for $ 79 / year.

The full list of films and shows to be seen on Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV + (Apple TV + Original)

Mythic Quest: Raven Banquet

Track the daily challenges of a development studio responsible for the largest multiplayer game on the market.

Mythic Quest was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz (it’s always sunny in Philadelphia) and the stars McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham (home), Imani Hakim (all hate Chris) and David Hornsby (in Philadelphia it’s always sunny) ) created. Danny Pudi (Community) and Ashly Burch (exclusive PlayStation 4 game Horizon Zero Dawn).

It’s worth noting that French games publisher Ubisoft’s Motion Pictures Division is one of the series’ production companies. To this end, the developers from Ubisoft Montreal McElhenney helped with the project.

Apple TV + release date: February 7, 2020 (all episodes)

Genre: comedy

Running time: Nine episodes (each about 30 minutes)

Rotten tomato guests: 83 percent

Stream Mythic Quest here. You can find our impressions of the show here.

The full list of upcoming months for Apple TV + can be found here.

Desire

Desus and Mero (Season 2)

Popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk to guests about pop culture, politics, music, sports, and more.

The first two episodes of the new season show former late night presenter David Letterman and the US representative for the 14th congressional district of New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Showtime / Crave release date: February 3 and 6, 2020 (first two episodes, weekly new episodes)

Genre: Late-night talk show

Running time: Nine episodes (each about 30 minutes)

Rotten tomato guests: N / A

Here you can stream Desus and Mero Season 2.

Home Country (Season 8)

In the eighth and final season of Homeland, Carrie and Saul are trying to negotiate peace with the Taliban.

The series was written by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (24) and the stars Claire Danes (My so-called life), Mandy Patinkin (The Bride Princess), Maury Sterling (Smokin ‘Aces), Linus Roache (RFK) and Costa Ronin (The Americans ).

Showtime / Crave release date: February 9, 2020

Genre: theatre

Running time: 12 episodes (approx. 44 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: N / A

Stream Homeland season 8 here.

Kidding (season 2)

Jeff Piccirillo has to balance his day-to-day duties as a beloved children’s television host as he deals with a personal tragedy and a difficult family life.

Joke stars Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey (Dumb and Dumber), Frank Langella (Frost / Nixon), Judy Greer (Archer) and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich).

Showtime / Crave release date: February 9, 2020 (first two episodes, two new episodes appear every Sunday)

Genre: Comedy drama

Running time: 10 episodes (each about 30 minutes)

Rotten tomato guests: 77 percent (first season)

Stream Kidding Season 2 here.

McMillion $

Learn about the multi-million dollar McDonald’s Monopoly scam that happened between 1989 and 2001.

McMillion $ was created by James Lee Hernandez (The World’s Fastest Man) and Brian Lazarte (Kitchen Nightmares).

HBO Canada / Crave Release Date: February 3 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)

Genre: Docuseries

Running time: Six episodes (each about an hour minutes)

Rotten tomato guests: 83 percent

You can stream McMillion $ here.

A standard Crave subscription costs $ 9.99 / month, with Starz costing another $ 5.99 / month and HBO another $ 9.99 / month.

The full list of films and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.

Disney +

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Made (Disney + Original)

An 11-year-old runs the city’s best detective agency alongside his loyal polar bear buddy.

Timmy Failure is based on the book series of the same name by Stephan Pastis, which was staged by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and the stars Winslow Fegley (The Good Doctor), Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Craig Robinson (The Office).

Disney + release date: February 7, 2020

Genre: Comedy drama, fantasy

Running time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Rotten tomato guests: 88 percent

Stream Timmy Failure: mistakes were made here.

Toy Story 4

Woody, Buzz and the gang go on a road trip with Bonnie and her family and meet new and familiar faces.

Toy Story 4 marks the directorial debut of Josh Cooley (Inside Out) and includes an ensemble cast with Tom Hanks (Forest Gump), Tim Allen (Home Improvement), Annie Potts (The Fosters) and Joan Cusack (In & Out)), Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (Key & Peele) as well as Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (The Matrix).

It’s worth noting that Lamp Life, an animated short film that explains what Annie Potts’ Bo Beep did between the events in Toy Story 2 and 4, is now streamed exclusively on Disney +.

Original release date: June 21, 2019

Disney + release date: February 5, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten tomato guests: 97 percent

Here you can stream Toy Story 4.

A Disney + subscription costs $ 8.99 / month or $ 89.99 / year in Canada.

Find out what’s on at Disney + this month.

Netflix

Better call Saul (season 4)

Jimmy enters the criminal world, which strains his relationship with Kim. In the meantime, Gus and Mike oversee the construction of a meth super laboratory.

Better Call Saul was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (Breaking Bad) and includes Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, who reinterpret their respective roles in Breaking Bad. Rhea Seehorn (Whitney), Patrick Fabian (Jimmy) and Michael Mando (Orphan Black) from Quebec City play the main roles.

It is worth noting that the fifth season of the series premiered on February 23, 2020 at AMC.

Original TV show: August to October 2018

Netflix Canada Release Date: February 9, 2020

Genre: theatre

Running time: 10 episodes (approx. 44 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: 99 percent

Stream Better Call Saul here.

Horse girl (Netflix Original)

A horse-loving outsider finds out that her increasingly clear dreams flow into her everyday life.

Horse Girl was directed by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours) and stars Alison Brie von Glow (co-author of the film), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), John Paul Reynolds (Stranger Things) and Molly Shannon (Other People).

Netflix Canada Release Date: February 7, 2020

Genre: theatre

Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Rotten tomato guests: 57 percent

Stream horse girl here.

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

After the death of their father, three siblings move to their parents’ home to find magic keys that give them incredible abilities.

Locke & Key is based on Joe Hill’s graphic novel of the same name and the stars Jackson Robert Scott (It), Connor Jessup (Falling Skies) and Emilia Jones (What We Do On Our Holiday). Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys) from Richmond, BC, stars.

It is worth noting that Locke & Key was filmed in Toronto.

Netflix Canada Release Date: February 7, 2020

Genre: Drama, supernatural horro

Running time: 10 episodes (40 to 57 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: 73 percent

Here you can stream Locke & Key.

The pharmacist (Netflix Original)

A Lousiana pharmacist investigates his son’s death and tries to uncover the corruption behind the opioid crisis.

Netflix Canada Release Date: February 5, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Running time: Four episodes (48 to 61 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: N / A

Stream the pharmacist here.

Who killed Malcolm X? (Netflix Original)

The investigative journalist Abdur-Rahman Muhammad investigates the murder of the African-American civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Netflix Canada Release Date: February 5, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Running time: Four episodes (48 to 61 minutes each)

Rotten tomato guests: N / A

Stream Who Killed Malcolm X? Here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $ 9.99 / month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD supported) costs $ 13.99 / month and a ‘Premium’ subscription costs $ 16.99 / month (4K -supports).

The full list of films and shows released this month on Netflix Canada can be found here.

