Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court upheld Monday’s amendment to the Atrocities Prevention Act (SC / ST), which restored parliament to the strict provisions of the law that were diluted by the court’s March 2018 judgment.

While maintaining the changes to the Atrocities Prevention Act (SC / ST) that were introduced to neutralize the watering down of the strict provisions by the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, a bank of judges Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said: “In Cases in which there is no apparent material If the warrant consists of a complaint, the court has the inherent power to give the bail before the arrest. “

Judge Mishra spoke for the bank that “a preliminary investigation is only permitted under certain circumstances” and “if the complaint does not provide prima facie evidence of the applicability of the law, which does not apply by section 18 and section 18A (i).”

Advertisement

Justice Mishra added that a court “may, in exceptional cases, exercise powers under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to resolve cases and prevent abuse of provisions on specified parameters …”

Judge S. Ravindra Bhat, in accordance with Judge Mishra, said: “Any interference with the provisions of the law, particularly with regard to changes that preclude a preliminary investigation, or provisions that affect the arrest of officials accused of criminal offenses stand, repeal The law would not be a positive step. “

Regarding the SC / ST law, which is used to combat false accusations, Justice Bhat said: “It is important to remember that false accusations are sometimes made (perhaps especially in urban areas), but not the allegations necessarily reflect prevalent and widespread social

Prejudice against members of these oppressed classes. “

Recalling the journey the law has taken over the years and fears of its abuse, Justice Bhat said: “All of these considerations far outweigh petitioners’ concerns that innocent people are subject to so-called arbitrary investigations and trials would. without adequate security measures. “

He said that the right to a full security procedure is available to those accused of committing violations of the law and that the change will not affect them.

The court said this, but declined to contest the amendment to the Atrocities Prevention Act (SC / ST) that restored Parliament’s strict provisions, including the prohibition of early payment of a deposit by the court through the Law was watered down ruling of March 2018. The ruling of 2018 had led to nationwide protests that had become violent in some places.

end of

Advertisement