The Texas Strip Club, where a dancer fell from a 15-foot mast, is not responsible for the incident.

As you know … exotic dancer Genea Sky went viral after being seriously injured over the weekend when she fell off a two-story pole on the main stage of the XTC Cabaret in Dallas.

But the club calls it an accident, and there are no plans to remove the stripping bars. Eric Langan – CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., of which the club is owned, to TMZ.

As we reported … Genea says it broke his jaw, sprained her ankle and cracked a few teeth in the fall, and she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Langan tells us that the club is trying to fund Genea. One thing is certain … she is not a full-time employee, so she cannot get worker compensation. It is unclear whether she has health insurance. Langan says she should worry about her health first and then about her money. Really???

However, the position of the club – entertainers choose their own routine and as a company they have no control over the art form of a dancer. So if they fall, it’s up to them.

Pole dancing at your own risk.

