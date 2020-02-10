Advertisement

A stripper in Texas has proven that she has steel nerves and a fantastic muscle memory.

Her friend’s name is Genea Sky and she was seriously injured this weekend in a gentlemen’s club in Lone Star State. There she appeared on stage and climbed a super high stake, some of which said he had reached the two-story mark … only to plunge down.

Genea falls on her face from this height, but what’s even crazier? What a pro !!!

Still, it was a bad fall. And it sounds like the dancer took a few lumps – Genea later announced on social media that she broke her jaw, cracked a few teeth, sprained her ankle … and sutures and surgery needed.

Now a lot of people have been joking about the video – which has gone viral since then. Even 50 cents weighed in and said jokingly that she must have died and that the nerves made her tremble afterwards. Genea notes, however, that their location is not weird.

In fact, one of her good friends even went so far GoFundMe Genea is said to help cover their medical expenses. So far, more than $ 13,000 has been raised from a $ 20,000 goal.

Not a word about exactly where this happened, but one thing you should be wondering about in this case … is she entitled to worker compensation? Do strip clubs have medical? Hmmm … 🤔

