Genea Sky – The exotic dancer who fell off a 15 foot pole but continued to work afterwards – takes one side out of the big one George Michael‘s song “Careless Whisper” because she never wants to dance again.

Sources near Genea tell TMZ … she tells friends that she is no longer a stripper and doesn’t want to dance anymore because her fall and the injuries she suffered scared her to death.

We have been told that she is grateful for all of her strippers who have come forward with comforting messages and shared their own injury stories … Genea feels she is not alone.

Our sources say the painful experience has also inspired Sky to change the industry and improve the lives of exotic dancers … but she is still not sure how.

The interesting thing is … we found out that Genea has received a lot of offers from strip clubs and has been asked to appear in music videos since it became unwittingly viral, but it doesn’t want any of it.

Our sources say that Genea focuses on healing itself right afterwards be operated on for a broken jaw … along with her other injuries.

It should be noted – she has made appearances in some popular music videos, including G-Eazy‘s “No Limit” remix … so maybe she can come back to it when she is better, even if her days on pole are gone.