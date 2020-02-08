Advertisement

Strong winds in Hawaii can be expected in parts of the state until at least Sunday.

There is high wind advice on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea peaks on Hawaii island more than 8,000 feet until Sunday at 11 am. Southwest to west winds at the peaks are 40-70 miles per hour (mph) with gusts of wind up to 90 mph, which the National Weather Service (NWS) says “will make traveling to the peaks extremely dangerous.” It discourages all unnecessary journeys until the wind decreases.

Two stormy watches are effective from Sunday at 6 p.m. up to and including Monday afternoon.

One is for Kauai northwest, windward and leeward waters and the Kauai channel; Oahu windward and backward waters; Kaiwi and Alenuihaha channels; Maui County windward waters; and Hawaii island windward and backward waters. The seas will be 11-13 feet tonight and Sunday lower than 10 feet before rising from Sunday evening to 12 to 18 feet Monday.

A small craft recommendation is also in force for those locations until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The other storm watch is for Maui County backward waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel and the waters of southeastern Hawaii.

Northwestern winds can be up to 35 knots with seas of 8 to 12 feet.

Storm watches are issued when the risk of storm force from 34 to 47 knots increases considerably, but timing and location are uncertain.

Two high surf recommendations are in force – one until the weekend and another until 6 a.m. on Sundays.

The north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the northern shores of Maui will experience rugged surf “a combination of strong northern winds and large seas all weekend,” says NWS. “A large, long-lasting wave in the northwest peaks today, which will support surf-level support on continued coasts. A short downward trend is expected on Sunday when the surfing heights have to fall below the recommended levels. “

Niihau; the windward and leeward side of Kauai; the coast of Waianae, North Shore, Koolau and Olomana on Oahu; the windward and leeward side of Molokai; the windward west and central valley of Maui; and windward Haleakala will be under a high wind until 6 am on Sunday.

“Surf will be 12 to 18 feet along the north and west coast of Niihau and Kauai, and along the north coast of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf will be 8 to 12 feet along the western shores of Oahu and Molokai, “says NWS. “Large breaking waves and strong currents will make the penetration of the water dangerous.”

NWS recommends “staying away from the coastline along the affected coasts. Follow all advice from ocean safety officers. “

