Advertisement

Stuart Lancaster will be keeping a close eye on England against Ireland in two weeks – as homework for Leinster against Saracens over a month later.

In previous seasons, players and coaches have talked about how little relevance a club game can be to a friendly, but the former English coach thinks differently this year.

Eddie Jones’ men will greet Ireland with the visitors who get a triple crown and try to keep a Grand Slam alive – and seek revenge for the last defeat when the two teams met.

Advertisement

When Leo Cullen’s team take on Saracens in Dublin in April, they’ll want to take revenge for last season’s defeat in the Champions Cup – and Lancaster hopes to get some tips on how Andy Farrell’s team can take on the Saracens-strong Englishman ,

“I think the game between England and Ireland will have a big tactical and technical impact on how the two teams fit together,” said Lancaster.

“Because there are so many Saracens players in the English team and so many Leinster players in the Irish team.

“Bookies have a seven-point advantage over England. Playing at Twickenham is a big factor and they put 50 odd points on them in the previous game where Ireland played at Twickenham,” he said.

“Ireland has a lot of work to do to improve this performance, but I think Ireland can win

“I think it’s because of the quality of the players they have.

“But England have also improved, they didn’t play great against France, they got a good win in very bad conditions (in Scotland).”

“They have strong players, they have a good level of cohesion and organization, and for them, the first game in Twickenham could also make them ready.”

I’m not going to put any money on a team right now. But I think it’s going to be a great game.

A win in London would be a huge boost for Farrell in his first season, and Lancaster, who worked for Farrell in England, is not surprised by his two opening wins.

“He got off to a good start, but I don’t think that was ever in doubt,” he said.

“From my perspective, it’s time. In the first game, people may have said that Ireland didn’t play that well. I think they underestimated how well Scotland played. You have returned from the World Cup. I think Scotland under Steve Tandy defends better for Andy and the coaching team.

“Being at home for the first two games is a real benefit – the real test is getting away from home now.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster is delighted to face Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals after the English team was fined for using an out-of-the-way player.

“You just have to trust the EPCR panel and its verdict. If Saracens have been fined and allowed to play, that’s the way it is.

“I personally think it would be a real shame if they lost.”

Advertisement