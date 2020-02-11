Advertisement

The 21-year-old student, whom former Vice President Joe Biden described as a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” at a New Hampshire town hall, speaks out.

Madison Moore, a student at Mercer University in Georgia, got into an argument with the former vice president on Sunday when she questioned his choice after his campaign in Iowa failed. Biden, who is known to be up to date on the campaign trail on issues he dislikes, did not respond directly to the question and preferred to complain about the Iowa Caucuses, where he finished fourth. Before he started this topic, Biden tried to joke.

Advertisement

“Have you ever had a caucus?” Asked the former vice president. When Moore claimed that she had, Biden claimed that she must have been wrong. “No, you didn’t. You’re a lying pony soldier with a dog’s face.”

Though the 77-year-old former vice president joked, Moore told the Daily Mail on Monday that the experience was downright humiliating.

“It was kind of a humiliation to be called a liar by the former vice president on national television,” she said. “Instead of answering this question directly, his immediate answer was to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.”

Moore added that Biden’s dismissal from her and the Iowa Caucuses indicates that his campaign is in serious trouble.

“He performed extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he couldn’t answer my question directly without harassing or intimidating it only aggravated the fact,” she said.

The criticism comes from the fact that Biden struggles to stay afloat after the Iowa chill and before the result expected in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Advertisement