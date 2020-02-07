Advertisement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A student at Cornell University received a negative result for the corona virus while another student is being tested.

The student met with the Tompkins County Health Department last Sunday and was isolated while evaluating the test results.

The test results came back on Thursday, showing that the person did not have the coronavirus.

Since then the student has been released from isolation.

According to Cornell officials, another student is currently being tested for the virus and has been isolated while the test results are being evaluated.

Cornell encourages students in Ithaca with flu-like symptoms to call Cornell Health at (607) 255-5155. This number is available around the clock.

According to a statement from the Tompkins County Department of Health, the coronavirus is spread in the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact, or touching where the virus was.

To learn more about the corona virus, call the New York hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

