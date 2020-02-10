Advertisement

A student started a verbal and physical tirade at a California high school. (Screenshots via Twitter)

An American student who accuses classmates of homophobic and racist insults in a hideous viral video was arrested.

Dayton Kingery, 21, left his classmates stunned and horrified after he committed horrific insults at Chapman University in California.

He later told law enforcement officials that he had been drinking all day, while college administrators confirmed his arrest on February 6, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kingery tried to resist the arrest and shuffled with an over 65-year-old security guard on campus, which resulted in additional charges being stacked, the police said.

This was recorded this morning during a Chapman lecture. I want to remind you why celebrating black history will always be important and why our work is not being done. Racism is not "over" #thisisamerica

– T-Pain $ tan account (@thereal_mowens) February 5, 2020

What happened?

According to footage, Kingery shouted, “I hate it if I refuse,” and encouraged classmates to ask him to calm down.

“I hate it too,” he continued, “how about that?”

“Very well, you have to get out of here, brother,” answered a student.

In another video, Kingery requests that another student not say his name while facing the camera. “You don’t know who I am, man,” he said.

I can't believe that nobody hit this kid's ass 😂

– T-Pain $ tan account (@thereal_mowens) February 5, 2020

“I’m not kidding,” he continued. “I’m going to bury you, I’m worth about $ 50 million.”

Kingery then jumped on another student and called him an “f **”.

A group of students then force him out of the classroom. But when Kingery got the wrong backpack, he hurled it down the hall and stamped on it.

Then he called to the person whose backpack he belonged to: “Hope your laptop was there and went really crazy.”

“Disrespectful” student arrested and “no longer” at university.

Daniele Struppa, President of Chapman University, later confirmed in a Twitter statement that Kingery is “no longer a student” at college due to his “inappropriate and disrespectful behavior”.

(1/2) An update from President Daniele Struppa: "Racist and homophobic behavior is not tolerated on this campus, and we acted decisively and quickly. As of this afternoon, the person responsible for this incident is no longer a student at Chapman University.

– Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 6, 2020

In addition, “appropriate legal and disciplinary processes would be implemented.

“I also wanted to apologize to the black and LGBTQIA communities who were particularly affected by today’s incident.”

Kingery was taken into custody in Orange County prison on Tuesday. The police booked him on suspicion of having committed criminal threats and vandalism.

Prison records showed that Kingery had been given bail and released from prison.

