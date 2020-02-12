It is easy to lose the count of all pesticides sprayed on crops in the US, and almost impossible to know all names (dichloropropene and pyraclostrobin and spinetoram and so on). But it is not hard to guess who is hardest hit by all these chemicals: children, whose brain, nervous system, and hormonal systems are still developing at the time of exposure. What’s more, a new pesticide introduced today has fewer years to build up in the tissues of, for example, a 50-year-old compared to a child who will collect a lifelong charge of the stuff.

That is the main reason Congress succeeded in 1996 and President Bill Clinton signed the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA). The legislation was one of the most effective measures against pesticides in food supply to date, requiring the Environmental Protection Agency not only to establish a safe exposure threshold for the population as a whole, but to further limit permitted levels – 10-fold further – to ensure that children are also protected. The legislation naturally benefits everyone: ten times less pyraclostrobin on your apple is a good thing, no matter how old you are, but it is children who are the main beneficiaries.

But a law is only as good as its enforcement and a new study conducted by the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization and published in the journal Environmental Health, discovered that as regards FQPA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is at work. The group examined 47 non-organophosphate pesticides – a category that tends to persist in the soil – and discovered that the tenfold safety standard was applied to only five of them.

“The FQPA was a revolution in the way we think about the effects of pesticides on children,” said Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, in a statement at the release of the study, “but it’s not good if the EPA does not use it. “

Since publication, the EPA has not yet responded to questions sent by TIME.

The study looked back to the enforcement of FQPA as early as 2011, during the Obama administration – generally seen as an environmentally-friendly presidency – and already saw the same flawless pesticide enforcement. But the White House of Obama has taken some proactive steps and has tried to extend the 10-fold standard to organophosphate pesticides, which break down relatively quickly, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but while they are there, it may even more toxic than other varieties of pesticides, which affect the nervous system in much the same way as sarin and other nerve gases.

However, under the Trump government, the Obama ruling was reversed for the most commonly used organophosphate, known as chloropyrifos. However, Corteva Agriscience, the country’s largest producer of the chemical, announced on February 6, under pressure from several states banning its use, that it would voluntarily agree to stop its production.

It is clearly a good thing that in that one case the market forces were sufficient to prevent a bad chemical from entering the food supply. But it is a clearly bad thing that in many more cases the health of the children of America apparently does not have the same power in Washington.

“With FQPA legislation, Congress has clearly given EPA the power to protect children’s health against pesticides,” said Olga Naidenko, vice president of scientific research at the Environmental Working Group, and lead author of the article. “The EPA must be able to fully use this authority without waiting for additional instructions if the EPA leadership decides to do this.”

