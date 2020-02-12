Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

It is believed that the ancestors of dingoes were kept as pets in Asia

Dingoes started the destruction 8,300 years ago

Their genes evolved to adapt to life in the wild

Dingoes and their cousins, New Guinea, are more akin to wolves than dogs

Although they look like the domestic dogs that people keep as pets, dingo’s are genetically different wild dogs. In a new study, researchers shed light on the mystery of how dingos went wild after their domestic life.

Dingo Mystery

Previous studies have suggested that the wild dingos that are now native to Australia were once domesticated dogs that were kept as pets in Southeast Asia. However, it remained a mystery how these dogs eventually moved to Australia and returned to their free nature.

Advertisement

For a new study, researchers determined the genomes of 10 dingos and two of their cousins, the New Guinea Singing Dogs, and discovered that dingos started their journey to feralization in Southeast Asia about 9,900 years ago.

From there, dingos migrated via the island of Southeast Asia and eventually reached Australia about 8,300 years ago, after which they diverged into a genetically different population.

Genetically distinctive

The analysis identified 50 selected genes with regard to digestion and metabolism, showing that the diet change that took place during the dingo process returned to feralization. In fact, compared to domestic dogs with diets that are adapted to human-supplied vegetables, dingos have diets that are mostly meat.

“Our analyzes of phylogeny, population structure and demography and selection analysis show that the dingo is a genetically different population that is clearly different from the domestic dog,” said lead author Peter Savolainen of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology. “Genes related to behavior, food digestion and reproduction have evolved to adapt dingos to life in the wild rather than together with humans.”

The analysis also showed that dingos and Singing Dogs from New Guinea are genetically closely related, suggesting that they may have a common ancestor of dogs on the island of Southeast Asia 8,000 years ago. The researchers also discovered that they both resemble wolves more than dogs.

All in all, the results of the study show how thousands of years of adaptation in the wild developed dingos into a genetically different population that clearly differs from their domestic ancestors.

Feralization

Feralization is the process by which a tame species escapes human control and adapts itself to the wild through natural selection. It is the opposite of domestication, where a wild species is bred and modified in captivity to distinguish itself from its wild ancestors and more adapted to life with humans.

Examples of other animals that have undergone feralization are some rodents that now look more like wild rodents than tame rodents and the wild chickens in Kauai that descend from the chickens that escaped when Hurricanes Iwa and Iniki opened chicken coops in 1982 and 1992 respectively.

Image: a dingo at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

.

Advertisement