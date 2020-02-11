Advertisement

Applicants, who clarify that the maximum time that a soccer player or slingshot takes to carry the ball is limited to two seconds, believe that this reflects the reality of the game.

The Montreal GAA recommendation, one of 63 applications submitted to the Clár Annual Congress on February 29, aims to update the rules that currently allow players to play football or Sliotar for a maximum of four consecutive steps or to carry the remaining time in your hand or hands to take four steps.

The briefing document reads, “Pull up a Gaelic soccer or hurling all-Ireland final of the past 10 years on YouTube, watch it anywhere in the game, and register within 2-3 minutes Play the ball five, six, or even up to 12 steps without being penalized.

“The violation of this rule has become part of Gaelic football and hurling games and is widely recognized. There is a wealth of evidence to support this, and it just grows with every game that is over. “

For example, they highlight Eoin Murchan’s goal for Dublin in the first few seconds of the second half of last year’s overall win in Ireland against Kerry.

When analyzing the result, they found that Murchan took 36 steps in nine seconds, but took eight steps in less than 1.88 seconds before bouncing off the ball for the first time, and eleven steps while holding the ball, before kicking for the result.

“The current rule,” the time it takes to complete four steps, “is calculated here as exactly one second for four steps. This is unsustainable.” In 2018, Montreal also examined two hurling championship games that claimed the Sliotar has been exaggerated 84 times.

“The referee punished this on three of these 84 occasions,” they said. “Why are two seconds the answer? The players’ fitness now enables them to take 6-10 steps in less than two seconds. It is impossible for referees to accurately count these steps during this period. “

While Montreal cites David Gough, last year’s SFC final referee at All-Ireland, that the four-step rule is impractical, insists that its changes will not interfere with either game.

“If you change the rule to two seconds, our games can continue as they are being played. The rule change does not change the game, but the games can be played within the rules.

“We do not advocate changing the rules based on the 1% elite level, which would affect all other levels. This proposal was based on the completely different end of the spectrum, beginners for adult gamers in Montreal.

This drew our attention to it, and as we researched further it became clear that this is indeed a problem at every level and everywhere. The above statistics are only intended to illustrate the problem, since two seconds at first glance seem like a very short period of time.

Limerick’s video review request is expected to be negotiated early in the congress as it ranks second among the 63 proposals. Limerick requires a manager or captain to request a referee to review the repetition by the HawkEye referee for the validity of a score, the allocation of a free 45, 65, or square meter side ball. Each team is entitled to a maximum of two wrong challenges.

The most important thing for the championship could be a thing of the past if the following application of the GAA committee for permanent rules of the game receives 60% support. This, along with the movements of the body on the black card while skidding, is an improvement for advanced marking in football and the advantage rule in both codes is on the clar

