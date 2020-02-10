Advertisement

If Sumaiya Rana feels choked in the country, there are many ways to go to Pakistan

Satish Gautam, MP and chairman of the BJP in Aligarh, said on Sunday that Sumaiya Rana, the daughter of the poet Munawwar Rana, could travel to Pakistan if she felt suffocated in India.

“If Sumaiya Rana feels choked in the country, there are many ways to get to Pakistan,” said the BJP chairwoman.

“You can speak openly of freedom in India,” he said.

“The country’s environment is currently life threatening and it is suffocating to live in such conditions,” said Sumaiya Rana at an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh.

Earlier, Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawwar Rana, said on Sunday that the cases filed by the state government against her were a badge of honor for her.

She attended an anti-CAA event at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“I said that the Uttar Pradesh police are autocratic and that this will not work. As a result, proceedings were initiated against me and my sister for allegedly violating Section 144 the next day,” said Rana.

“Yogi Adityanath has to think that I have punished him for this act. I would say that this is a badge of honor for us. The generations to come will remember it,” she said.

