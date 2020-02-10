Advertisement

This week’s training schedule for the upcoming Vancouver Sun Run.

Can i run Is running bad for joint health? Will the strain of running my knee pose a higher risk of developing knee osteoarthritis (OA)? Many people ask themselves these questions when they decide whether running is a safe leisure activity – a topic that has been controversial in the running community for years.

First, let’s discuss what running cartilage does to your knee joints. The cartilage in your knee joints provides cushioning, support and absorption when you are in a stressed position or activity. There is often a misconception that the more you walk, the more you wear down this cartilage and its protective benefits. Long-distance runs have been shown to reduce cartilage volume immediately after a run. However, there is evidence that the cartilage may recover to its original volume very quickly (about an hour after a run). What does that mean in the end? The cartilage in our knee joints has the ability to adapt to the strain of running and can actually make the cartilage thicker and stronger over time.

Let us now consider the long-term stress caused by running and whether this leads to degeneration or osteoarthritis of the knee joint. A 2017 meta-analysis examined the prevalence of OA in the hip and knee among competitive athletes / elite runners, recreational runners and non-runners who maintain a sedentary lifestyle. The prevalence of OA on the hips and knees was 13.3 percent for competitive runners, 3.5 percent for recreational runners and 10.2 percent for non-runners. This suggests that running at leisure can help prevent hip and knee OA. That sounds like good news for the average runner!

Running can help strengthen and nourish the cartilage of the knees and can have long-term benefits in preventing degeneration. This means that if you like to run without pain, continue running. Be in pain? Find your nearest healthcare provider (who happens to be an avid jogger) to get you back on your feet as quickly as possible.

About the InTraining program

SportMedBC’s 13-week InTraining program, which has been running for the 25th time, has helped tens of thousands of runners and walkers reach their goal, the Vancouver Sun Run. With five programs to choose from and 50 locations on the Lower Mainland and before Christ, there is really a program for everyone. Visit SportMedBC.com to learn more.

Casey Goheen is a registered physiotherapist

