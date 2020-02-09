Advertisement

On February 9, 1909, the future Hollywood star Carmen Miranda was born in Portugal. Her family soon moved to Brazil, where Carmen became a young singer.

In the early 1940s, she broke into Hollywood and was nicknamed “The Brazilian Bombshell”, while supposedly earning the highest salary of any film actress.

With a height of only two meters and a weight of three kilograms, Miranda played in platform shoes and her typical headgear made of tropical fruits.

Advertisement

The lady in the Tutti Frutti hat passes

Gregory May on

Youtube

In a British interview, she revealed the source of her fashion inspiration: “In Brazil, Bahia girls carry a basket of fruit on their heads,” she said.

As it happened, many Brazilians resented Miranda and accused her of maintaining the worst stereotypes of Latin American culture.

However, after her death from a heart attack in 1955 at the age of 46, tens of thousands came to her funeral in Rio de Janeiro.

The story was produced by Robert Marston.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Advertisement