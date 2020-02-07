Advertisement

Michael Courtney / The CW

It sounds like Kai Parker is going to take a break to terrorize his family and their friends on Legacies.

Chris Wood is the first new cast member to be announced for the pilot of the ABC sequel in their thirties, Deadline reports. Thirtysomething (different) follows the adult children, now in their 30s, from the original series’ Michael Steadman (Ken Olin), Hope Murdoch (Mel Harris), Elliot Weston (Timothy Busfield) and Nancy Weston (Patty Wettig).

Wood plays the lead role as Hope and Michael’s son and Janey’s brother, Leo Steadman. Leo is described as “handsome and charming” and “so intent on becoming a” big deal “like his father that he skips steps.” Although he is talented with ‘grand ideas’, he is ‘overwhelmed by his lack of focus and development’.

“They are the first generation raised with the internet,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association.

The original series ran from 1987 to 1991. The makers Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz will produce and write the sequel, directed by Zwick.

Wood’s previous TV credits include Supergirl, Containment and The Vampire Diaries.

