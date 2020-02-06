Advertisement

The sentence “It takes a village” undoubtedly applies to the field of education. Schools could not meet their commitment to provide high quality learning experiences to students without the support of a variety of stakeholders, including those that lead to a successful post-school life. We have many valuable members of our “village” (parents, teachers, community members, field workers, elected officials, law enforcement and first responders) and we are grateful for all the work they do to support our district schools and students.

Other partnerships that have a great impact on our students’ experiences are those between companies and schools. Berks County has a long history of these relationships, and we see them develop and expand each year. Business education alliances are fundamental to ensure that schools can help students prepare for their post-secondary experiences – careers, college or military.

The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is an organization that has laid the foundation for linking resources between these two groups. This organization, funded and supported by local businesses and school districts, offers programs for students and teachers who use connections and experiences.

Some of the programs that the BBEC coordinates are students who interact with corporate and university campus visits.

In the “Students Interacting with Business” program, ninth grade students visit a company to learn about specific skills in this industry and about soft skills that employers value. During the visits to the campus for higher education, all ninth graders should visit one of five higher education institutions in Berks County to learn about the culture and expectations of higher education.

In both programs, in their founding years, students have the opportunity to collect information to make decisions about life after graduation.

A BBEC teacher-focused program is Inside Berks Business. This long-standing program offers teachers, in collaboration with the Berks County Intermediate Unit, a week-long set of integrated work experiences at a company or organization in which they have expressed interest. The teachers then take what they have learned and translate it into the classroom. Last summer, 30 teachers worked at 23 companies and organizations in Berks.

Another growing program is the Career Ready Berks initiative. The schools and companies / industries involved in the Career Ready Berks Alliance work together to provide opportunities for awareness raising and researching careers in a variety of ways. The most effective components include internships in local companies, non-profit organizations and service organizations. More than 500 high school graduates gain internship experience this school year. These experiences provide students with professional knowledge and help employers build their workforce.

We, who are working to make these programs effective and relevant to our students, are grateful to all companies in our “village” who open their doors to students so that they can learn in practice and learn first-hand how their future is could look.

If you are part of a business, nonprofit, or service provider and would like more information on how to work with schools, please visit the BBEC website (www.berksbec.org) or the Career Pathways website (careerreadyberks.org ).

