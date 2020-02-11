Advertisement

Supporters of President Donald Trump shouted “Lock Her Up!”

The President gathered with thousands of supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, the first campaign rally since his acquittal in the Senate trial.

Trump recalled that during his speech on the state of the Union last week, someone “muttered” behind him.

“I had someone behind me who muttered terribly,” said Trump, imitating spokesman Pelosi. “She mumbled! Very distracting. “

The crowd shouted “Lock Her Up!” With a song that is usually reserved for Trump’s failed political rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump admitted that Pelosi and other Democrats were “angry” at his speech.

“We are the ones who should be angry, not them,” he added.

The President recalled his “absolute acquittal” in impeachment proceedings against the Senate and noted that the impeachment proceedings were “not even close” with 18 votes.

The crowd also booed when the president mentioned Sen. Mitt Romney.

“We have the highest polls we’ve ever had. Thank you, Nancy. Thank you.”

“While the far left wasted America’s time jokingly, we killed terrorists, created jobs, increased wages, made fair trade deals, secured our borders, and lifted up creeds, citizens, of all races, skin tones, religions, and religions.”

