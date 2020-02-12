When we last checked in with Lloyd Blankfein, and his feelings again: the Democratic primary, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs expressed his grievances with Elizabeth Warren, who recently mentioned him, along with some of his fellow billionaires, in an advertisement asking for a wealth tax. “Surprised to be included in Senator Warren’s campaign ad, given the many serious critics she has there,” Blankfein wrote on Twitter. “Not my candidate, but we agree on many issues. Vilification of people as a member of a group can be good for its campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA. “Later, when asked if the tweet was indeed intended as an excavation of Warren’s earlier claims about Native American origin, Blankfein told CNBC with a grin:” It’s like looking at a piece of Impressionist art. You ask, “What did the artist think?” It is really up to you to take with you. “Because he made it clear that he had no regrets and, if he had the chance, would shoot at Warren again, he added:” the message is there. “

Three months later Blankfein is less worried about the collaboration with Warren and he is more worried about the prospect of Bernie Sanders winning the nomination, a prospect that, he concluded last night, would lead the Russians to shed their support for the Vermont senator and the complete and total destruction of the American economy:

Sanders did not respond to Blankfein’s claim, although it may be a matter of time, given their earlier arguments. In 2016, Sanders added Blankfein to his “list of approvals,” including the many Wall Street characters who have warned of a Sanders presidency – a clear source of pride for Bern. In the same year, Sanders commemorates Blankfein’s newly minted billionaire status by telling Bloomberg that the then Goldman CEO and his peers’ earn big amounts, help destroy our economy, come to the congress and you know what they say? They say, “You must cut off social security and you must cut off Medicare and you must cut off Medicaid.” “What Blankfein shot back at:” To personalize it, it can be a dangerous moment, not just for Wall Street, not just for those who are particularly targeted, but for anyone who is a bit out of step. “Blankfein tweeted last summer:” I don’t know why Senator Sanders chooses a retiree like me. I think he always looked down on me because he grew up in a hobby neighborhood in Brooklyn. “(Blankfein grew up in a housing project in East New York.)

Regarding his most recent comments, it is clearly in no way surprising that Blankfein – a long-registered Democrat who has called himself a “Rockefeller Republican” – would not be interested in Sanders in the White House. Last year CNN spoke more or less with CNBC about a question about: CEO remuneration and the enormous inequality between how many top managers and their supporters. (In 2007, Blankfein’s total compensation amounted to approximately $ 53.97 million; in 2017 he reportedly brought home an insignificant $ 24 million.) Asked by anchor Scott Wapner if business executives earn too much money – which Sanders clearly believes they do, for example – Blankfein snarled: “Do you think television reporters earn too much money? I will do that. “He went on:” Someone must have decided that you would attract more viewers in this chair than if your cameraman would change places. And that’s why you order a higher wage for the work you do, even when I was talking to the guy there … I really enjoyed him. Wapner then noted that the spread between what the cameraman makes and what he makes is probably a lot smaller than that of corporate CEOs and their average employees, of which Blankfein had none. “If you film a film and get the number 1 box office star … and you think,” What is that film worth with the number 1 box office star in it versus the number 40 box office star? ” If anyone thinks she can earn an extra $ 50 million by having the number 1 in the game, what is that man worth as a difference compared to the other man? “

