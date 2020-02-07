Advertisement

Only a few days left until Samsung’s Unpacked event, tech enthusiasts believed that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series would be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 865 in 2020. However, this is probably not the case now, since ZTE ZTE announced the Axon 10s Pro, a, new smartphone with Snapdragon 865. This makes the Axon 10s Pro the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s latest flagship ARM processor.

With the exception of Snapdragon 865, the ZTE Axon 10s Pro does not offer anything out of the ordinary. The smartphone has specifications that are very similar to those of the Axon 10 Pro from last year. The new 10s Pro has a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. You will also find a built-in fingerprint reader and a water drop notch. The smartphone has 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 memory. However, if you don’t need that much, you can also choose the 6 GB / 128 GB variant.

Speaking of the camera: The Axon 10s Pro has a standard 48-megapixel main sensor for 12-megapixel images, a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens (125 degrees) and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies you get 20 MP on the front.

Snapdragon 865 isn’t the only new thing in the Axon 10s Pro. The smartphone now has an updated GPU and supports 5G connectivity unlike Axon 10 Pr0, which has neither 5G nor a powerful GPU like the previous one.

Other technical data include a 4,000 mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, LTE and link booster technology. Unfortunately, ZTE didn’t tell us the release date or price. Therefore, you do not know when the smartphone will be launched. However, if it is available after the Galaxy S20, consumers will remember the Galaxy S20 as the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 865.

via Androidauthority

