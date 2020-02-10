Advertisement

A cardboard cutout of a mountie with a radar gun has been shown to be an effective deterrent to lead-free foot drivers, according to the Surrey RCMP on Monday.

In October, life-size clippings of a mountie and an RCMP cruiser were used in Surrey in areas designated as high-collision locations with the aim of increasing the safety of our roads by reducing the speed on the roads.

According to Surrey RCMP, the first results of the three-month pilot project, nicknamed Operation Double-Take, show that the use of the cutouts resulted in an average 12 percent decrease in vehicle speed.

“The drop in average speed that we have seen following this initiative is encouraging,” said Sgt. Ian MacLellan, Surrey RCMP’s traffic director, “Operation Double-Take will continue to target various high-risk intersections and areas in the city, where high-risk driving behavior has been identified, often under the supervision of our police officers. “

In the first three months of the initiative, clippings were used in the 8800 block of 144 Street, in the 17100 block of Fraser Highway, at the intersection of 28 Avenue and 184 Street and in the 12500 block of 96 Avenue.

