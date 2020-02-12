A Coquitlam surveyor left devices on a construction site valued at $ 75,000 to $ 85,000. Coquitlam RCMP wants to return these tools to its owners so they can continue to use them for a living. [P.

Coquitlam RCMP

You know that awful feeling when you find that you’ve lost your wallet, phone, or keys?

Now think about how a coquitlam surveyor must have felt when he found that he had forgotten a few cases of $ 85,000 worth of equipment on a construction site.

The cases left at around 10:00 a.m. on February 7th in the 900 block of Quadling Avenue in the Maillardville area had disappeared when the surveyor returned to the area.

Coquitlam RCMP hopes that someone has found the equipment and will hand it over to the police.

“We have excellent photos of the equipment along with the serial numbers, so there is hope that we can get this equipment back,” said RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“This equipment is very specialized and the market is limited. If enough people know that these items are stolen, they will be really hard to sell, and maybe we can take them back to their original owner, where they belong. “

The missing items include: a Leica Viva TS16 total station with serial number 3010318; Leica Viva GS16 GNSS with the serial number 3248216; and a Leica CS20 field controller with the serial number 2421321.

“Coquitlam RCMP wants to return these tools to its owners so they can continue to use them for a living,” said Cpl. McLaughlin said.

Anyone with information can call Coquitlam’s RCMP emergency number 604-945-1550 and offer number 2020-3521 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.