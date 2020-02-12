Advertisement

Before the elections in Delhi, there is an insightful television interview by Arvind Kejriwal. At the end of the conversation, the anchor asked him to comment on national politics – and he committed himself to Delhi. The anchors try again – and Kejriwal repeats with a smile. The crowd laughs and applauds.

In a way, the conversation summarizes the strategy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwals for the elections – keep the focus local, don’t be distracted, and keep your own narrative instead of getting caught up in one, set by others.

It worked. The AAP won 62 seats with 53.6% of the vote, not far from the share it won in 2015 (and only four seats less). For context, simply rewind to the Lok Sabha election. The AAP won only 18% of the votes cast and was third in five of the seven constituencies. An increase of 35 percentage points has therefore occurred within nine months. This is a remarkable political achievement in every respect.

Advertisement

When it first appeared on the political scene and won 28 seats in the 2013 elections, most political veterans from other parties saw AAP’s prospects as a one-election miracle. Kejriwal has proven the opposite and won 67 seats in the 2015 general election. Political circles took him more and more seriously, but believed that the Punjab setback in 2017 and the subsequent loss in Delhi local elections marked the beginning of the end of Kejriwal’s story. And then the escape of 2019 happened and substantiated this hypothesis.

The big picture for AAP from Tuesday’s result is that it is now a stable, integral part of political life in India. Just think of what would have happened if the party had lost. It would have struggled to survive; their organization would have slowly melted away; and its leaders may have started to overflow. It would have had no power for five years – and no way to return to power – a time that political rivals, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would have used to further weaken them. The danger is over for AAP. Less than a decade old, it’s here to stay.

Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, commented on the importance of the judgment as follows: “There are relatively few large regional parties that have led and won the fight directly to the BJP. The AAP has done this twice with spectacular historical results. Although the AAP is limited by the size of Delhi, it can now better shape the voice of the opposition – a role that Congress is quickly losing. “

But how did it do it?

The first was a simple lesson that emerged from BJP’s own campaigns about Narendra Modi. Taking local leadership into account, voters were asked a simple question – we have Kejriwal, who does the BJP have? The BJP’s answer was about how modes existed. But AAP had a counter: Modi won’t be Delhi´s CM, will it? And BJP, who was struggling with a weak Delhi unit, had no answer.

If part of the story was to focus on Kejriwal, the other showed him as a guide who had taken care of local issues. This is where AAP’s relentless tale of education and health work helped – through government advertising, public interactions, radio messages, panels, corner meetings, and support from civil society activists and international organizations. This focus on government services was linked to concessions to various demographic segments through subsidies for electricity and water or free public transport for women.

So there was a guide and there was a message – now came the difficult part of sticking to the story.

The BJP attempted to change the screenplay, focusing on protests against Shaheen Bagh’s Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Consistent with his decision not to confront Narendra Modi directly and even to support the BJP government’s decisions, which were widely viewed as nationalist, Kejriwal initially tried to stay away from comments on the subject. But when it became a central plank, he made one simple point – wasn’t it the responsibility to clear the demonstrators from the Delhi police? And didn’t the Delhi police report to the Union Minister of the Interior? How was it that such a powerful interior minister was unable to clear demonstrators, he asked in an interview. To reaffirm his own commitment to majority stakes, Kejriwal enforced his own Hindu identity by highlighting his dedication to Hanuman – a point he made in his victory speech on Tuesday.

Prakash Javadekar, Chairman of the BJP, said of the results of the parliamentary elections: “The BJP will continue to vote for the problems of the people as a creative opposition and will continue its work.”

The formula of welfarism – paired with a degree of conservative nationalism – worked well. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders ended the victory speech with slogans from Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

But where does AAP go from here?

It will face the same challenge as last time. In the unique distribution of power that makes up the complex governance maze in Delhi, there are a number of issues beyond AAP’s control – law and order and land are the most important. Expect constant discussion with the center on these issues, although Kejriwal said in an interview that the second term could be more harmonious.

The second is delivery. In the same interview, Kejriwal spoke about combating pollution, ensuring cleanliness and clean water would be his top priority. These are all difficult challenges and nothing more than pollution, which has now become a serious public health crisis in the city. Given that Kejriwal has blamed stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab and other factors beyond his control in the past, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the challenge.

The third problem is political. Will Kejriwal continue to focus on Delhi, or will it become subregional or national? AAP’s two previous efforts to hold national elections when it held Lok Sabha seats in 2014 or serious elections in Punjab failed. But with a renewed mandate and a government model he is proud of, Kejriwal could be tempted to play a bigger role again – especially at a time when there is a vacuum in the larger opposition space. However, a more realistic option is to work more closely with a number of regional forces, from the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, who supported him in the elections, to the Nationalist Congress Party and the southern armed forces.

Vaishnav said: “The AAP has the potential to be an important part of an opposition coalition, but its policies do not fit well on other fronts. The focus was more on public goods than on direct patronage. Kejriwal did not deal directly with majority nationalism and bypassed the big battles of the day, and Kejriwal also felt uncomfortable with alternative power centers. ”

At the moment, Arvind Kejriwal has cemented his reputation as a unique actor in Indian politics – which grew out of civil society activism, had a professional background that introduced a new vocabulary of agitation politics, but then successfully transformed into a man with governance communicates. Who has turned his party from setbacks in a short time, and who has beaten India’s most terrible voting machine in the state capital. AAP has reason to smile.

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Tuesday evening about AAP’s performance: “The people of Delhi have spawned a new kind of politics today: the politics of work.”

Advertisement