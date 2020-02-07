Advertisement

Survivor host Jeff Probst has had many bizarre experiences in his life – that is to be expected when you host a show as a Survivor. However, a recent memory loss attack left Jeff Probst without any understanding of who he was or what happened. To say the least, it was very worrying for the reality TV legend. Fortunately, Probst is now doing well and is ready to present Survivor Season 40 to fans. This is how Jeff Probst temporarily lost his memory.

In a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Jeff Probst explained that his memory loss occurred when he booked a flight for himself and his wife, Lisa Ann Rusell.

He explained, “It’s on your wife’s date of birth. And I went,” What’s my wife’s date of birth? “And I couldn’t figure it out, so I texted my wife and I said,” Can you tell me “So she called me. She said,” What’s wrong? “I said,” I don’t know. I don’t really know what’s going on? I don’t know anything Like, where are the children? “She said,” They are in school. “I said,” Where are you? “She said,” I’m at work. “I said,” Something’s wrong. “

The Survivor host explained that it was getting worse and he soon “had no memory of what happened to me.”

“I even wrote a note on my laptop, I wrote a note with the text:” For our records, I have no idea why I wear these clothes, I have no idea where our children are, I have no idea what day it is is, I have no idea why I am writing this. “And a little later I type:” I just read this. Have no memory of writing it, “Probst explained.

Fortunately, his memory returned just before he was ready to enter an MRI. The doctor explained to Probst that he had just experienced temporary transient memory loss.

“[The neurosurgeon] finds out that – what I had for three hours, I had absolutely no memory, I don’t know what I did during those three hours – he said that the global transient memory loss is called. Or TGA. And it’s exactly what happens, you lose your memory, “Probst said. Fortunately, there are no long-term effects as a result of TGA, and as far as we know this is not indicative of underlying major problems.

Jeff Probst hurt himself from the outset

It might not be a surprise to Survivor fans that Jeff Probst also had some wild experiences while filming the show.

In an episode of The Rachael Ray Show, Probst revealed that he had had a machete up close during filming.

Jeff Probst explained: “I had a scorpion – you know. But the worst thing was, we had this man on the show. This really cool guy, this local island man. And he showed us all these tricks of the trade, and one thing he would do is to hold a coconut, and he would take his machete and chop, turn. Chop it, twist it. Chop it and remove the top. “

He continued: ‘And he made it look so easy! And I said, “Do you think I could do that?” And he says, “Yes, man, grab my machete.” I take the first blow, and it takes a look and cuts my wrist open. And it does that thing where the skin peels off and in the beginning nothing happens, and then suddenly, wanderer, wanderer, I became green, I lay down on the rock. The doctors came to me and took me on the boat trip and said, “You just missed the thing that would have killed your hand.”

“You know, in my mind I would be with my wife, wherever she would be in my future. I would walk on the beach, darling, do you want a little coconut? Chop chop chop, pop open. But I’m not that guy! ‘, The Survivor host joked.

