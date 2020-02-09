Advertisement

MP Susan Collins (R-ME) receives death threats after she cast her vote during the impeachment process to acquit President Donald Trump on both charges.

The Maine Republican said three of these death threats are “credible” and are under investigation.

Advertisement

Collins spoke openly about the death threats during the Maine Chiefs of Police Association winter conference.

“I just want you to know that I have always loved and valued you. But now I appreciate everything you do to protect us,” Collins told the group in South Portland, Maine.

Before Collins decided to acquit Trump for congressional obstruction and abuse of power, she tended to vote for witnesses as part of his impeachment process – a vote that could have extended the impeachment process, if it were a majority, by several weeks.

This is not the first time Collins has received death threats based on a vote she cast. She also received death threats when she voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh before the Supreme Court.

In October 2018, the Maine senator received a threatening letter from her home in Bangor, claiming to contain ricin, a deadly substance. The letter referred to her voice to confirm Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court judge.

Her husband and the couple’s Labrador Retriever stayed in quarantine for some time, out of caution.

Advertisement