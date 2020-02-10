Advertisement

Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office

HAYDEN, Idaho – The suspect in a series of burglaries in the northwest of the country was arrested by MPs in Hayden.

58-year-old Martin P. Nisley was arrested late Sunday evening after being released from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

MPs saw a vehicle that may have been involved in several burglaries and thefts in the region. They stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Nisley.

Nisley reportedly wore the same clothing used for at least one burglary in Coeur d’Alene and had arrest warrants from Idaho and Colorado on similar allegations.

MPs detained Nisley for his active arrest warrants and local burglary.

According to the publication, Nisley is considered the suspect of burglaries at Carrington College, Gonzaga University and the Mirabeau Park Hotel. He is also suspected of breaking into Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston and Hayden.

