Three men found unconscious in a vehicle in Placentia on Monday, February 10, may experience overdose after taking what they thought was cocaine, but may have fentanyl instead.

The officers were dropped off at 5:12 p.m. to the parking lot of a store at 615 Orangethorpe Ave. After a passerby noticed three men in a vehicle who had passed out, officials from the Placentia Police Department said in a press release.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and were able to resuscitate them with multiple doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioids. They were then taken to a hospital for further treatment and interviewed.

The men were co-workers and had ingested a white powder that was found near the vehicle in which they were located, the police said. At the time, the men who apparently overdosed thought the substance was cocaine, but investigators suspect it was fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that relieves pain and may cause feelings of euphoria and relaxation in those who use it. The drug is 50 to 100 times more effective than morphine, is easily confused with other substances and can be fatal in small doses.

The number of deaths attributed to the drug has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2018, 743 cases were reported nationwide, compared to only 104 in 2014. The number of fentanyl-related deaths in Orange County rose from 14 in 2014 to 93 in 2018.

The authorities asked everyone with details of the possible overdoses on Monday to call the Placentia police on 714-993-8164. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227) or at http://occrimestoppers.org/.

