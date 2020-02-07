Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give priority to their privacy in Canada

The aggressive paparazzi culture is unheard of in the royal couple’s new house

The neighbors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help them with their privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly enjoyed their private life in Canada with their 8-month-old son, Archie. But the couple’s demands on privacy can have an impact on their new home.

In an interview with Insider, Dean Jobb, the author of “Media Act for Canadian Journalists,” said Canadians are not used to the kind of aggressive paparazzi reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received.

“This is new territory in the field of privacy law and media law in Canada,” he said.

David Fraser, a privacy lawyer, repeated Jobb’s statements by saying that although there are privacy laws in Canada, they have not been used so often because celebrities, royals, and public figures are not common. The paparazzi culture in Canada is also very different from the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I think that many people would be sensitive and sympathetic to the Sussex people coming to Canada, which, as I understand it, was to prevent a repeat of what happened to Diana. It seems to me that the most important element is their Radical has caused lifestyle change and radical status change is because of the spotlight, “he explained.

But in the end it is said to be unrealistic to assume that everyone respects the privacy of Prince Harry and Markle, especially if residents do not understand what kind of consequences they might face if they violate it.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have made every effort to ensure that they are safe in their new home. According to TMZ, the royal couple had installed new security cameras, fences and barriers outside of their hideout in Vancouver.

And according to Entertainment Tonight, the neighbors of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also committed themselves to ensure that the privacy of the royal couple is protected. Some small business owners have also posted signs telling the paparazzi that they are not welcome there.

The British prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back as ‘senior’ royals. Photo: POOL / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

