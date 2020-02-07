Advertisement

Spoiler alert

Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 21, episode 13 of Law & Order: SVU, “Redemption in Her Corner.”)

Welcome back, Barba (Raúl Esparza)!

Law & Order: SVU viewers received quite a few treats at the start of Thursday’s episode: the return of the fan’s favorite via a video chat.

In the opening of “Redemption in Her Corner”, Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) caught up with a now bearded Barba – he “tried to interfere” in Iowa – and asked how she was after Tucker’s (Robert John Burke) death.

“It was tough,” she admitted. “Lots of losses lately. Time flies.”

Fortunately Barba is back in town after primary school and the two have already made plans to eat. Before ending the conversation, he wished her a happy birthday and greeted the team and Noah.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guZ6XooBR_8 (/ embed)

Can SVU prepare for a much longer return from Barba (with or without the beard)? And is he perhaps the key to Olivia who finally finds some happiness in her love life? They planned that dinner anyway, and she wasn’t happy he wasn’t in New York (“Why are you there?” She asked). Plus, sometimes there seemed to be the possibility of something between them before he left in season 19.

Given everything that Olivia has been through (and not just lately), she could use someone in her corner outside of work – and Barba might be the perfect person to play that role.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursday, 10/9 c, NBC

Advertisement