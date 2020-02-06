Advertisement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – At least two people were slightly injured in a fire in a mine in Sweden on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the Garpenberg mine in the Dalarna region north of Stockholm when 130 people worked there, officials said.

Advertisement

The workers followed emergency measures and took refuge in an underground shelter, said Jenny Gotthardsson of the Boliden company that operates the mine. All workers are billed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but a machine at 850 meters began to spit out smoke before the fire broke out. The fire was later put out.

The mine is located in Hedemora, about 170 kilometers north of Stockholm. The company focuses on mineral deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum and silver.

Advertisement