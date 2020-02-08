Advertisement

Several members of the Swedish Left Party’s youth movement have accused the police of promoting racism by fighting gangs in restricted areas in the city of Malmo.

Alma Lindén and Leia Wolke Wemmert of the Young Left claimed that police operations could not resolve the increasing gang violence in the city’s no-go suburbs. Instead, they claimed that the current operations to combat violent gang crimes are racist, reports Kvällsposten.

“The crime debate is used today as a racist slogan on immigration and integration issues. The politicians blame the people who have moved here in the hope of a better life for the problems that the politicians themselves cause, ”the authors wrote.

The Swedish prime minister claims that there is no connection between increasing gang crime and mass migration https://t.co/ovC52Hoxa3

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon), November 19, 2019

They added that Operation Rimfrost, which started at the end of last year against the increasing violence against gangs, unsettled ethnic minorities and made them victims of racism, saying: “Many people feel suspicious or even violent in their everyday lives because of the law, just because they look like this. “

“The police will never contribute to greater security in the suburbs because they play a central role in racial oppression,” they added.

Several gangs were shot in the city of Malmo last year, including in December when a 25-year-old was shot. The young man’s older brother is a local gang leader and was previously convicted of murder.

A poll released in December found that only eight percent of Swedes believed that the Socialist-led government in Stockholm could solve the growing gang crime problem across the country, which in 2019 saw more than 250 explosions and bombings.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has claimed that there is no connection between the increase in gang violence and mass migration.

“The segregation is due to the fact that there are too few and too many unemployed in these areas. But that would have been the same, no matter who would have lived there. If you use people born in Sweden under the same conditions, you will get the same result, ”he said in November.

