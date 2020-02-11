Advertisement

GENEVA – The Swiss authorities announced on Tuesday that they have opened an investigation into allegations that an encryption device manufacturer based in Zug was an initiative operated by the CIA and West German intelligence agency, which enabled them to release the country codes break where their products were used.

A joint investigation by the German public service broadcaster ZDF and the Washington Post based on documents from the CIA and the German BND international secret service revealed that Crypto AG earned millions of dollars for the two agencies and gave them access to encrypted communications from more than 120 countries for decades.

The main opponents of the United States in the Cold War, the Soviet Union and China were never Crypto customers, but other customers included Iran, India and Pakistan, military juntas in Latin America and the Vatican, the two outlets reported.

Among other things, the ZDF and the Post reported that the spy agencies controlled almost all areas of the company from 1970 onwards. This allowed them to monitor Iran’s mullahs during the 1979 hostage crisis, provide information to the British secret service about Argentina’s military during the Falklands War, and catch Libyan officials who complimented the 1986 bombing of Berlin’s La Belle nightclub, that of the American Soldiers were haunted.

The spokeswoman for the Swiss Department of Defense, Carolina Bohren, told The Associated Press that her office “informed the cabinet” about the Crypto AG case on November 5, 2019, “according to media research.” On January 15, the decision was made, appointed A former Supreme Court judge to review the reports and report on them by the end of June.

“The events under discussion date from 1945 and are difficult to reconstruct and interpret in today’s context,” she said.

Crypto, whose products are still in use in more than a dozen countries, was liquidated in 2018. The two companies that have acquired most of their assets state that they have no constant connection to intelligence agencies.

The German BND did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

