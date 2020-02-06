Advertisement

After no less than two Bachelor education Episodes this week, Chief Peter Weber has already reduced his group of participants to just six remaining women.

In fact, in what was a rather shocking elimination for most fans, the 28-year-old Sydney Hightower decided to send home in the Wednesday episode, despite the fact that he had previously anointed her as the “best kisser in the house.” “

Sydney went to Instagram after her elimination to think about the season and what she learned about herself along the way.

“So incredibly grateful for this crazy trip that I am so honored to be part of. Never in a million years did I think I would travel to find love. And although I didn’t find love with sweet little Pete, I found love for myself and I learned so much in this process, “she wrote.

“I walk away with my head up, with a renewed appreciation for my strength, and with the most amazing new family and a group of best friends I will have for the rest of my life. And for me, that success is beyond measures. I am overwhelmed by love. “

The elimination of Sydney also came a few days after she was accused of lying about her poor high school experience. For those who don’t remember, Sydney reported during her one-0n-one that she was bullied because she was biracial in high school, adding that she never went to a school dance and often lunched in the bathroom because she had no friends .

However, Sydney’s old classmates went to Twitter with copies of their yearbook in which Sydney was promoted as one of the “Top 5 beauties” of their school.

Although it is quite possible that Sydney can win beauty contests and still be bullied, this revelation caused skepticism among fans. And that’s why the native Alabama went to Twitter to clear up the rumors and defend themselves.

“I think it’s ridiculous that I even have to tackle this. Anyway, I won a beauty contest in my last year of high school. That was voted by 5 judges. Not by my colleagues. Winning a parade based on outer beauty doesn’t take away the racing and bullying I’ve experienced, “she wrote.

“I was also in the high school cheer team and in many high school clubs. You will do everything you can and I tried. I won parades because of my appearance and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to go to university, not because I was accepted by my colleagues.

She continued: “Does someone from my high school want to watch the videos of girls filling my locker with Oreo cookies, destroying my house, pushing me down the corridors? Do teachers literally refer to me as a half-blood? Call my mother the worst names I have ever heard in my life? I doubt that.”

