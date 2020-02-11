Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 6:55 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 6:55 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Public Works Department started the blizzard last Friday with just 17 plows, the ideal number of 20 to 25 vehicles.

In the course of the storm, breakdowns after breakdowns left less than ten plows at one point during the six to twelve inch snowfall on the roads.

At the weekend, the Your Stories team received a call from John and Elise to Syracuse asking why their northern back streets didn’t seem to be plowed yet 24 hours after the snow had stopped.

The Syracuse City Hall team tells NewsChannel 9 that they understand these frustrations.

They say that some of the side streets took longer because of all the dilapidated land.

The DPW is expecting 10 new plows that have just been ordered to improve the aging fleet by next winter.

